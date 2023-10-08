Will Your School Win a £100 Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Meat Hamper?
For your school’s chance to win one of three prize hampers packed full of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb, your pupils should submit a one-minute video on the topic relevant to their key stage.
Further details on entry topics and how to enter this year’s competition are available on the Food4Life website, www.food4life.org.uk/meat4schools/
The annual competition run by LMC hopes to improve access to beef and lamb for use in practical school cookery lessons.
Commenting LMC interim chief executive, Colin Smith said: “We are delighted to have ABP on board once again this year as sponsor for our Meat4Schools competition hampers. The hampers contain a variety of NIFQA beef and lamb cuts, perfect for making quick, nutritious and tasty recipes.
“At LMC we are passionate about promoting the positive credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb to pupils of all ages. In an era where the cost of living can often dictate meal choices, we are keen to ensure that post primary pupils have access to beef and lamb for in class practical cookery. This helps nurture valuable cookery skills while educating pupils on the importance of the provenance of their meat, and how quick and easy it is to make nutritious meals from scratch using fresh ingredients.”
Entries to the Meat4Schools competition will be reviewed by a panel of judges from LMC. Video entries should be submitted via the Food4Life website by 4pm on Monday 16 October. LMC will select one winner per key stage. For further details on the competition, its terms and conditions and how to enter please visit www.food4life.org.uk