News you can trust since 1963
Register

Will Your School Win a £100 Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Meat Hamper?

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) Meat4Schools competition is back and pupils at your school in Key Stage 3, 4 and 5 across Northern Ireland can enter.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For your school’s chance to win one of three prize hampers packed full of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb, your pupils should submit a one-minute video on the topic relevant to their key stage.

Further details on entry topics and how to enter this year’s competition are available on the Food4Life website, www.food4life.org.uk/meat4schools/

The annual competition run by LMC hopes to improve access to beef and lamb for use in practical school cookery lessons.

Down High School, one of the 2022 Meat4Schools competition winners, taking delivery of a NIFQA beef and lamb hamper. Pic: LMCDown High School, one of the 2022 Meat4Schools competition winners, taking delivery of a NIFQA beef and lamb hamper. Pic: LMC
Down High School, one of the 2022 Meat4Schools competition winners, taking delivery of a NIFQA beef and lamb hamper. Pic: LMC
Most Popular

Commenting LMC interim chief executive, Colin Smith said: “We are delighted to have ABP on board once again this year as sponsor for our Meat4Schools competition hampers. The hampers contain a variety of NIFQA beef and lamb cuts, perfect for making quick, nutritious and tasty recipes.

“At LMC we are passionate about promoting the positive credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb to pupils of all ages. In an era where the cost of living can often dictate meal choices, we are keen to ensure that post primary pupils have access to beef and lamb for in class practical cookery. This helps nurture valuable cookery skills while educating pupils on the importance of the provenance of their meat, and how quick and easy it is to make nutritious meals from scratch using fresh ingredients.”

Entries to the Meat4Schools competition will be reviewed by a panel of judges from LMC. Video entries should be submitted via the Food4Life website by 4pm on Monday 16 October. LMC will select one winner per key stage. For further details on the competition, its terms and conditions and how to enter please visit www.food4life.org.uk

Related topics:Northern Ireland