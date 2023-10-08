Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For your school’s chance to win one of three prize hampers packed full of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb, your pupils should submit a one-minute video on the topic relevant to their key stage.

Further details on entry topics and how to enter this year’s competition are available on the Food4Life website, www.food4life.org.uk/meat4schools/

Advertisement

Advertisement

The annual competition run by LMC hopes to improve access to beef and lamb for use in practical school cookery lessons.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Down High School, one of the 2022 Meat4Schools competition winners, taking delivery of a NIFQA beef and lamb hamper. Pic: LMC

Commenting LMC interim chief executive, Colin Smith said: “We are delighted to have ABP on board once again this year as sponsor for our Meat4Schools competition hampers. The hampers contain a variety of NIFQA beef and lamb cuts, perfect for making quick, nutritious and tasty recipes.

“At LMC we are passionate about promoting the positive credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb to pupils of all ages. In an era where the cost of living can often dictate meal choices, we are keen to ensure that post primary pupils have access to beef and lamb for in class practical cookery. This helps nurture valuable cookery skills while educating pupils on the importance of the provenance of their meat, and how quick and easy it is to make nutritious meals from scratch using fresh ingredients.”