The beginning of October marked the launch of two new, pre-prepared potato mash products from Wilson’s Country: Wilson’s Mash and Wilson’s Naked Mash.

The Wilson's Country management team of Lewis Cunningham (left) Joanne Weir and Angus Wilson, has just brought two new mash offerings to the market. Pic:McAuley Multimedia

Both come in 400g packs: ready to heat in themicrowave in just 4 minutes. They are available exclusively in TESCO Northern Ireland outlets.

The Naked Mash offering has absolutely nothing added – simply mashed potato: it is vegan compliant and suitable for a dairy free diet.

Wilson’s Mash, on the other hand, is a rich, tasty, mashed potato blended with cream, butter salt and pepper.

Both products are hand crafted in small batches to ensure that homemade taste and texture.

Wilson’s sales and marketing manager, Joanne Weir, commented:“Both products reflect the growing demand for high quality potato products that also deliver on convenience.

“They have been specifically developed using carefully chosen potatoes to consistently deliver for local consumers in terms of their overall quality and taste.”

Joanne also confirmed that Wilson’s Country is now supplying pre-prepared mashed potato into Northern Ireland’s catering sector.

She continued: “This is another example of adding value to locally grown potatoes. This is good news for consumers: it is also good news for our growers.”

Demand for potatoes is on the up at the present time. This trend is being reflected in terms of both retail and catering-related sales.

Joanne Weir again: “From a catering perspective people are going out again, after the hiatus created by the Covid pandemic.

“More generally, potatoes are being recognised for their healthy and nutritious properties as well as being good value for money.