Wilson’s Country wins ‘Great Taste Award’ with ‘Naked Mash’ product

Wilson’s Country has secured a Great Taste Award for its ‘Naked Mash’ hand crafted potato product.

Launched two years ago, it is available exclusively in TESCO outlets across Northern Ireland.

Wilson’s ‘Naked Mash’ comes in 400g packs: ready for the oven or microwave. It cooks in just four minutes and is both gluten free and dairy free making it suitable for vegans.

This is the first Great Taste Award achieved by Northern Ireland’s leading potato packer and processor, it’s a milestone in the development of the business, confirming its ongoing commitment to investment and innovation.

The Great Taste Awards are organised by the Guild of Fine Food. They are the world’s largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink: often dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the food world.

The awards are a result of a rigorous and independent judging process, based on taste alone.

In essence, a Great Taste Award is a stamp of excellence, a badge of honour for producers, and a trusted guide for consumers seeking high-quality, delicious food and drink.

Wilson’s marketing manager, Joanne Weir, commented: “The success of Naked Mash reflects the growing demand for high quality potato products that also deliver in terms of their convenience.

“The product has been specifically developed to consistently deliver for consumers in terms of its overall quality, handmade texture and taste.”

She added: “Adding value to locally grown potatoes is at the very heart of our ongoing commitment to customers and consumers.”

The judges assessing Naked Mash highlighted the homemade nature of the product adding: “The potato flavour was there and we could see that this would be useful for those with a busy lifestyle.”

“The potato looks homemade and has a potato aroma. The product is really simple but does provide exactly what is promised: a good, earth-flavoured mash potato that customers can add their own flavourings to.”

For further information, contact Joanne Weir on: 07525 668071.