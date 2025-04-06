Win an ALH Genetics embryo at Holstein NI’s 25th AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Holstein NI are reminded that its 25th Annual General Meeting will take place on Monday, 7th April 2025.

Generously sponsored by Dairy Herd Management, the event takes place at the Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, commencing at 8pm.

Guest speaker for the evening is Dutch embryo and elite genetics specialist Adolf Langhout from ALH Genetics. He has extensive experience of dairy cattle, and has been importing and exporting embryos, and livestock for more than 35 years.

ALH Genetics markets embryos 24/7 on its multilingual website, Embryosale.com.

Looking over the agenda for Holstein NI’s AGM are club secretary John Martin, chairman Paul Dunn, and Ian Nelson, Dairy Herd Management. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Discerning breeders can view current stocks and bid online. The embryo ‘supermarket’ fulfils all requirements, Holstein, red Holstein, A2A2 and polled genetics.

Paul Dunn, chairman of Holstein NI said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Adolf Langhout to Northern Ireland. I would encourage a strong turnout of club members. It promises to be an interesting and informative evening.

“Anyone attending the AGM will be entered into a free prize draw to win a sexed embryo, kindly donated by Adolf Langhout. The lucky winner will have a choice of a Siemers RZ Pazzle or Siemers FGO Holy P embryo from donor dam, Jacobs Delta Shaz VG85-2yr, who is a daughter of the world-renown Erbacres Snapple Shakira RC EX97.”

The AGM will be chaired by Ian Nelson from Dairy Herd Management, who will also be available to offer advice on milk recording, herd health testing, genomic testing and Sensehub.

Further details from Holstein NI secretary John Martin on mobile: 07711 041128.

- The Dunsilly Hotel is located at 20 Dunsilly Road, Antrim, Co Antrim, BT41 2JH.