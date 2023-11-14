Overall Champion - Burnside Lovely Madonna, William McAllister

Local breeders came out in force with a record entry of thirty calves and yearlings from both well-established herds and from new exhibitors. They were rewarded with over seventy enthusiastic spectators. Judge for the event was well known beef breeder Andrew Patterson.

It proved a memorable day for well-known breeder William McAllister who got off to a great start when their yearling heifer Burnside Lovely Maud won the first class and Burnsides other heifer entry Burnside Lovely Madonna also went on to win her class. This well fleshed daughter of Lightning of Skailhouse went on to finish the day unbeaten, winning the female champion and the overall championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Peter Fitzgerald had a successful day with six entries from his Cherryvalley herd based at Crumlin. Cherryvalley Waterloo won first in his class and went on to win the male championship. Cherryvalley also went on to win the reserve female and overall reserve champion with their March born heifer Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder.

Reserve Champion - Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, Dr Peter Fitzgerald

The Woodvale herd of Alwyn and Adam Armour went on to win the reserve male championship with March born Woodvale Transformer, who is sired from the popular AI sire Craigfaddock Parnassus.

David Alexander from Glarryford also had a good day with his four entries winning first prize with Craigfaddock Flossies 7th in the youngest heifer class. The Craigfaddock herd also won two second prizes with a March born heifer Craigfaddock Lady Annetta 38th and an April born bull Craigfaddock Trevino. Craigfaddock also went on to come second prize in the pairs class.

Leanne Green had two entries from her Derriaghy herd based in Lisburn. Derriaghy Thor a April 2023 son from this year’s Balmoral male champion Bethlehem Malton EX94 won his class and the pairs class along with his half-sister Derriaghy Lovely Tara. This heifer went on to gain a third prize in her class, rounding off a great day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year a strong entry of young handlers took place with Charlotte McAllister gaining the top prize in the class, followed by Conor McDonald and Ethan Lynd.

Results

Yearling heifers: 1st Burnside Lovely Maud, William McAllister; 2nd Magheramayo Flossies 2nd, G, J and S King

Heifer calf born 01/01/2023-04/03/2023: 1st Burnside Lovely Madonna, William McAllister; 2nd Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, Dr Peter Fitzgerald; 3rd Gortlynd Tessa, Kenny Lynd

Heifer calf born 10/03/2023-31/03/2023: 1st Cherryvalley What’s The Craic, Dr Peter Fitzgerald; 2nd Craigfaddock Lady Annetta 38th, David Alexander; 3rd Derriaghy Lovely Tara, Leanne Green

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer calf born on/after 01/04/2023: 1st Craigfaddock Flossies 7th, David Alexander; 2nd Cherryvalley Wee Woman, Dr Peter Fitzgerald; 3rd Craigfaddock Lady Annetta 39th, David Alexander

Yearling bulls: 1st Castlefin Superstar, Kenny Baxter

Bull calf 01/01/2023-31/03/2023: 1st Cherryvalley Waterloo, Dr Peter Fitzgerald; 2nd Woodvale Transformer, Alwyn and Adam Armour; 3rd Cherryvalley Wild Track, Dr Peter Fitzgerald

Bull calf on/after 01/04/2023: 1st Derriaghy Thor, Leanne Green; 2nd Craigfaddock Trevino, David Alexander

Pairs: 1st Derriaghy, Leanne Green; 2nd Craigfaddock, David Alexander; 3rd Gortlynd, Kenny Lynd

Advertisement

Advertisement

Young Handlers: 1st Charlotte McAllister; 2nd Conor McDonald; 3rd Ethan Lynd

Female Champion: Burnside Lovely Madonna, William McAllister

Reserve Female Champion: Cherryvalley Augusta Wonder, Dr Peter Fitzgerald

Male Champion: Cherryvalley Waterloo, Dr Peter Fitzgerald

Reserve Male Champion: Woodvale Transformer, Alwyn and Adam Armour

Overall Champion: Burnside Lovely Madonna, William McAllister