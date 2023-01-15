Winter Challenges Pose Risk

As we get deeper into the cold winter months, with increased risks of ice and snow many farmers face greater challenges in carrying out their workload alongside obvious concerns about animal welfare.

Richard Henderson, Head of Agriculture at AbbeyAutoline says: “Often farmers can leave concerns for their own safety and welfare at the bottom of the list in their haste to get jobs completed in day light, but their safety and that of visitors onto the farm should be ‘top of mind’ this month.

“For those making essential deliveries to the farm yard- for example collecting milk, delivering feed or manoeuvring vehicles in frosty conditions – it can unfortunately result in accidents.

Richard Henderson

“Farmers must take all reasonable precautions to ensure the safety of visitors – particularly when it comes to someone having a trip or fall on the farm yard. No one wants to have to deal with the worry of someone making a claim but, should that happen, the farmer should be able to demonstrate the steps taken to deal with the safety issues caused with winter weather - whether that’s ensuring lanes are cleared of snow and accessible, slippery yards are gritted or yards are well lit,” Richard explains.

It is right and proper that everyone involved in the agricultural industry makes every effort to reduce the level of farm accidents. However, it is also important to consider how the farmer themselves are protected in the event of an accident where serious injury is sustained which would prevent them from continuing with their normal farming duties.

Insurance primarily focuses on protecting the farmer’s assets - whether that is in terms of:

Property, such as farm buildings;

Contents - such as produce and tools/plant;

Livestock;

Public Liability (for damage to third parties) and

Employers Liability -protecting employees working for the policyholder on the farm.

But how can the farmer protect themselves in the event of a farm accident?

“Farmers tend to forget to consider what the impact would be on their farm business if they were unable to work for a period of time or suffer a more serious injury, in effect, ending their farming career. Working in wintery conditions around farmyards can potentially increase the risk of injury happening to the farmer themselves.

“At AbbeyAutoline, we can offer Personal Accident cover for farmers as part of their farm insurance policy. This cover can provide a lump sum payment in the event of accidental death, loss of limb, loss of sight, loss of hearing or permanent total disablement and can also provide a weekly benefit for temporary total disablement and temporary partial disablement. Cover can be extended to include illness as well. Premium is based on the age of the client, previous medical history and the level of cover required,” Richard adds.