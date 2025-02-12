Winter Dressage League at Ardnacashel

The horses were shining, and the riders looked sharp. Judge, Fiona Morrow, was truly impressed by tje competitors, while the café staff worked diligently to refuel and warm them up.

Join organisers again this coming Sunday,16th, for Leg 4! The remaining events of the league are open to everyone, but to qualify for a league prize, participants must compete in four legs, including the final. The best two scores from each combination, along with their final score, will be tallied to determine their league standing.

Anna from Black Horse Photography NI was there to capture all the action.

RESULTS

Intro Lead Rein: 1 Charlotte Curran and Loneash Daisy

Intro Junior: 1 Leah Symon and Keeva; 2 Jessica Curran and Loneash Daisy; 3 Grace Armstrong and South Picasso; 4 Ruby Maginnis and Moon

Intro Senior: 1 Kerri Symon and Poppy; 2 Cara Collins and Vanellope; 3 Phillip Frizzell and Bentley; 4 Andree Keen and Zebedee Doo Dah

Newcomers: 1 Nikita Noonan and Jester Du Carel; 2 Cara Collins and Vanellope; 3 Eleanor Wheeler and Chulo's Ghost; 4 Joan Fox and Guiness; 5 Nicola Caughey and Cobweb; 6 Libby Conway and Loughside Puzzle

Prelim: 1 Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri; 2 Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy; 3 Natasha Knowles and Morning Dew

Novice: 1 Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri; 2 Shannon Magee and VSH Wannabe; 3 Lois Thompson and Prada; 4 Lois Thompson and Watson; 5 Lois Thompson and Ollie; 6 Ruth Curran and Ballyorgan Mr Darcy