SATURDAY,16th November saw the start of Hagans Croft Equestrian's six week dressage league.

It was great to see new faces and returning faces to this venue.

It was also very positive to see riders out with their new horses for the first time, young 4 year olds taking to the white boards like pros and for those who gave their first ever dressage competition a go, everyone did an amazing job!

With intro classes to Medium level classes there is something for everyone.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagan's Croft's six week Dressage League. Thank you to judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography's website.

This league runs every Saturday until 21st December and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week six, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in four out of the six weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings. Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Class 1: INTRO: British Dressage, Intro C, 2016

1 Chloe Rooney, Starling 66.74%; 2 Ellie Johnston, Lockstown Benedict 65.87%; 3 Jeanette Morris, Beauty 65.22%; 4 Rachel Freil, Pallow 65.22%; 5 Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 62.61%; 6 Abbie Johnston, Eastern Breeze 61.3%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 14, 2006

1 Fiona Fitzgibbon, Ivy 64.79%; 2 Cara Napier, Smidge 64.38%; 3 Valerie McCracken, Bunowen Lad 63.96%; 4 Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra 63.96; 5 Alex Greer, Phoenix spark 63.33%; 6 Tessa Curry, Mena Dhu 62.08%.

Class 3: PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 2, 2016

1 Carol Moorhead, Ula 69.14%; 2 Georgia Shannon, Marl Gladiator 68.97%; 3 Kerry Parkhill, 68.62%; 4 Sarah Kee, Bella 68.45%; 5 Judith Auten, Kevin 67.93%; 6 Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel 67.59%.

Class 4: NOVICE: British Dressage, Novice 28, 2008

1 Isabella Irwin, Molly XX 71.67%; 2 Rhonda Mcilroy, Jaxs 66.04%; 3 Kate Russell, Toffee 61.88%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: British Dressage, Elementary 49, 2009

1 Barbara McMurray, Rocco Bananaman 67%; 2 Robyn McMurray, Rocco Bananaman 64%.

Class 6: MEDIUM: British Dressage, Medium 71, 2002