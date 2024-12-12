Winter Fair trade stand winners

Pictures by Brian Thompson
1. 9 3rd Dairy Stall.jpg
The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was presented to Rathard Show Team, Co. Cork. Pictured (L to R): Dairy stall judge Roberta Miura alongside Becky, Peter and Georgie Hynes and Hugo Doherty from Danske Bank. Photo: Brian Thompson
2. 7 1st Dairy Stall.jpg
The Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was won by Slatabogie Holsteins, Maghera. Pictured (front to back): Hugo Doherty from Danske Bank, Ethan Burnside, Leah and Alan Paul accompanied by their children Jamie, Cody and Dylan and dairy stall judge Roberta Miura. Photo: Brian Thompson
3. 8 2nd Dairy Stall.jpg
The second placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Erne Ayrshires, Cookstown. Pictured (L to R) on the day were dairy stall judge Roberta Miura, Stewart Baxter, James Morrison and Gerard Hassan from Danske Bank. Photo: Brian Thompson
4. 4 Reserve Best Small Trade Stand.jpg
The Reserve Best Small Trade Stand at the 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to SmaXtec Limited. Pictured (L to R) on the day were Michael Connon and Robert Kirk alongside trade stand judge Roberta Miura, Alice Ferguson and Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank. Photo: Brian Thompson
