The Most Festive Stand at the 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to A G Agri. Pictured on the day were Gayle Lavery from Danske Bank, trade stand judge Roberta Miura alongside Adrian and Joanne Gamble and RUAS President John Henning OBE.

Winter Fair trade stand winners

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST
The winners of the Winter Fair trade stand awards were selected by Roberta Muir.

Pictures by Brian Thompson

