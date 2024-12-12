Winter Fair trade stand winners

3 . 8 2nd Dairy Stall.jpg

The second placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Erne Ayrshires, Cookstown. Pictured (L to R) on the day were dairy stall judge Roberta Miura, Stewart Baxter, James Morrison and Gerard Hassan from Danske Bank. Photo: Brian Thompson