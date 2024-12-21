Winter on the Farm: Mitigating risks, maximising resilience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent cold snaps confirm that winter is well and truly upon us - a season that brings unique challenges for the farming community.

Frosty weather can turn farmyards into accident hotspots, but with the right precautions, many of these risks can be avoided.

Slips and falls are common hazards during icy weather. Gritting yard surfaces is a simple yet effective measure to ensure safe footing for farm workers and the many visitors delivering essential goods and services. The same approach helps to protect livestock, which can easily injure themselves on slippery surfaces when moved between buildings.

Frozen water pipes are another significant challenge for farm businesses during cold snaps. When the thaw comes, frozen pipes often leak, causing damage to farm vehicles, sheds, and water systems.

While farmhouses may have insurance cover for damage caused by escape of water from burst pipes, frost damage to agricultural vehicles such as tractors and telehandlers is typically excluded.

Preventative measures, such as insulating pipes and, checking antifreeze levels in vehicles are essential to avoid costly repairs and inflated water bills.

At AbbeyAutoline, our dedicated agricultural team works tirelessly to make a real difference for our farming-clients.

As an insurance broker, our role is straightforward yet impactful: we connect farmers with the widest selection of specialist agri-insurance providers in the UK, ensuring they receive the most cost-effective and comprehensive cover available to us.

Navigating insurance policies in today’s highly regulated and complex farming environment can be daunting.

That’s why our bespoke agri team provides dedicated support to our farming clients, offering expert advice tailored to the unique challenges of each farming business. We are proud to be Northern Ireland’s leading insurance broker offering this level of specialised service to the agricultural sector.

This year has brought unprecedented changes and challenges to farming, with poor weather conditions, single farm payment reductions and taxation changes.

It is important that farmers are no longer viewed solely as food producers but that they are also recognised as custodians of the countryside.

This shift underscores the importance of having robust insurance policies to safeguard against growing risks, including larger machinery, operator safety, and evolving duty of care requirements.

At AbbeyAutoline, we empower farming families to make informed decisions about their insurance needs—decisions that protect their livelihoods in the face of uncontrollable factors like weather and global commodity markets.

As we approach Christmas, it is important to reflect on the vital role of farming families in Northern Ireland. The food and drink we enjoy during the festive season are a testament to their hard work and dedication, often involving long hours in challenging conditions.

On behalf of everyone at AbbeyAutoline, we would like to wish all Farming Life readers a Happy Christmas and a peaceful, prosperous New Year. Here’s to another year of resilience, innovation, and success for Northern Ireland’s farming community.

For additional information or personalised advice on agricultural insurance, please contact our specialist Farm Team on 08000 66 55 44 or visit www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance.