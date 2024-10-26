Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the colder months approach, the demands of farming intensify, and the focus shifts from harvest to winter preparation.

For many farmers, the challenge lies in feeding livestock efficiently and maintaining land despite the harsh weather. Blaney Agri, with its decades of experience in agricultural machinery and innovation, offers innovative solutions to help farmers stay ahead this winter.

From automated feeding systems to advanced hedge-cutting technology, Blaney Agri’s equipment is designed not just to meet winter challenges but to turn them into opportunities for increased efficiency, improved livestock health, and cost savings. Here’s how Blaney Agri’s machinery can support farmers through the winter season.

Forager X10: Turning Winter Feeding into a Seamless Operation

Blaney have a solution to any feeding problems

One of the biggest challenges for livestock farmers during winter is feeding silage to livestock, often a time-consuming and physically demanding task. Blaney Agri’s Forager X10 is revolutionising this process. This self-loading round bale feeder allows farmers to feed livestock directly from the comfort of their tractor seat, eliminating the need for heavy manual labour. But this machine offers more than just convenience.

The Forager X10 enables precise control over silage distribution with its adjustable output function, meaning farmers can dispense exactly the amount needed to ensure fresher, more palatable silage. Fresher silage not only improves livestock intake but also leads to greater liveweight gain - a crucial factor for profitability during the winter months. By feeding only what’s necessary, farmers can cut down on waste, reducing costs and contributing to a more sustainable farming operation.

Bale Feeder X6: Affordable Solutions Without Sacrificing Quality

For those looking for a cost-effective solution without compromising on performance, their Bale Feeder X6 offers an excellent option. Designed for farms where budget considerations are important, this bale unroller is perfect for round bale feeding in favourable conditions.

However, despite its competitive pricing, the Bale Feeder X6 boasts industry-leading features, including the highest torque motor available and a robust chain mechanism designed for longevity.

By ensuring even distribution of silage, this machine supports healthier feeding practices while minimising waste. The Bale Feeder X6 gives farmers greater control over feeding, helping them get through the winter with fewer inputs and improved livestock performance. For those dealing with heavy or awkwardly shaped bales, Blaney’s Forager X10 may offer an even more resilient solution.

Bedder Cubicle CB Discus: Healthier Livestock, Less Labour

A winter-ready farm doesn’t just focus on feeding; maintaining clean, comfortable cubicles for cattle is equally important, especially during colder months when animals spend more time indoors. The Bedder Cubicle CB Discus is Blaney Agri’s answer to the labour-intensive task of sand-bedded cubicle maintenance. Designed specifically for sand, which is known for reducing lameness and bacterial build-up in cattle, the CB Discus helps ensure healthier livestock and reduced mastitis rates.

This machine distributes sand evenly across cubicles, reducing the need for frequent replenishment while cutting bedding costs by up to 50%. Capable of covering up to 300 cubicles in just 10 minutes, the CB Discus not only saves valuable labour time but also improves the overall health and comfort of cattle during the long winter months.

Hedge Cutters: Innovation for Land Management – Now Available for Excavators

Winter is also the time when many farmers tackle hedge and verge maintenance. Well-maintained hedges not only help preserve farmland but also support biodiversity, which becomes even more important as natural food sources for wildlife diminish during the colder months. Blaney Agri has invested heavily in developing a range of hedge cutters, incorporating their renowned power shredding™ technology to ensure a fine chop with minimal power input.

Available for both tractors and excavators/diggers, Blaney’s hedge cutters offer flexibility for different farming setups. The compact range is ideal for smaller tractors, making them suitable for farmers and landscapers alike, while the heavy-duty Sabre Cut flail and HDX Forestry Mulcher heads are perfect for larger diggers and contractors needing to tackle denser, more overgrown areas. With models designed for machines as small as 3 tonnes and as large as 20 tonnes, Blaney Agri provides solutions tailored to the specific needs of each farm.

For contractors or farmers who need more power, Blaney’s Contractor Series hedge cutters are built to handle even the most overgrown hedges, while the Agri Pro Series offers a more robust solution for heavier-duty tasks. Whether it’s maintaining boundary hedges or ensuring safe laneways, Blaney Agri’s hedge cutters are designed to reduce running costs, minimise fuel consumption, and ensure faster hedge-cutting operations.

The Blaney Advantage: Built to Exceed Expectations

What sets Blaney Agri apart from the competition? It’s their commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Their machines aren’t just built - they’re engineered to exceed expectations. From precision components to high-quality finishes, every detail is designed to deliver superior performance and long-lasting durability.

Sean Blaney, Chief Engineer and Owner of Blaney Agri, explains: “At Blaney Agri, we pride ourselves on creating solutions that help farmers do their jobs more efficiently and with less strain. We understand the tough conditions they face, especially during winter, which is why our equipment is designed to be robust, reliable, and easy to use.”

Blaney’s focus on customer feedback and hands-on testing in real farming environments ensures that their machinery meets the evolving needs of modern agriculture. “Our goal is to deliver equipment that not only solves problems but makes farming easier and more profitable,” Sean adds. This philosophy of innovation is what has earned Blaney Agri a trusted reputation among farmers across the UK and beyond.

Winter Preparation Is Key – But It Doesn’t Have to Be Daunting

For farmers, the coming of winter is often seen as a challenge, with increased feeding responsibilities, land management, and animal welfare all demanding more time and effort.

However, with the right equipment, these tasks can be streamlined, turning potential hurdles into opportunities for efficiency and profit.

Blaney Agri’s commitment to innovation means that their machines are built with the realities of farming in mind. From reducing labour costs to improving livestock health and simplifying land management, Blaney Agri’s solutions are designed to make winter farming more manageable. Their equipment not only prepares farmers for the season ahead but positions them for long-term success by enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs.

For more information on preparing your farm for winter, visit Blaney Agri’s website or speak to one of their team or your local dealer for tailored advice on how their range of products can support your winter preparation plans. Call 028 2587 2801 or visit www.blaneyagri.com.