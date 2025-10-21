Woman dies in single vehicle accident in Co Down

stock image

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed t hat a woman has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in near Comber on Monday 20th October.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Police received a report at 12.30pm of a collision in the Ballygowan Road area.

“Our officers attended, supported by colleagues from partner emergency services. However, sadly the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was confirmed deceased at the scene. The Ballygowan Road has now reopened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this collision. We are particularly keen to hear from persons who witnessed the incident or hold digital footage which may assist with enquiries.

“This includes dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other material. Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 651 of 20/10/25.”