The motorway was closed for some time while enquiries were carried out at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police received a report just before 1.30pm, that a blue Mercedes car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M1 in the area of the Stangmore junction and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 779 of 26/12/22.”