Women’s Institute - Knockagh Area Quiz & Bowling Competition

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:11 BST
The Knockagh Area WI held its annual quiz and bowls competition in Templepatrick Presbyterian Church Hall. Thelma Coffey Area Chairman welcomed everyone.

The Quiz master on the day was Ken Henderson and the ladies listened intently to every question he asked. Every Women’s Institute in the Knockagh Area can enter a team which resulted with the ladies being enthusiastic and well prepared.

The winners of the Quiz were Carrickfergus WI, Templepatrick WI 2nd, and Ballyclare WI 3rd.

Carrickfergus WI Team - Marion Fisher, Hannah McKnight and Helen McConnell received the trophy which was presented by Executive member Pamel Robinson.

The winner of audience participation was Margaret Liggett, also from Carrickfergus.

The winner of the Bowls competition was Muckamore WI member Joyce Lithco and the Bowling Trophy was presented to Joyce by Executive member Pamela.

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition.

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition. Photo: freelance

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition.

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition. Photo: freelance

Executive member Pamela presents Joyce with the Bowling Trophy.

Executive member Pamela presents Joyce with the Bowling Trophy. Photo: freelance

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition.

Some of the Quiz Teams that took part in the Knockagh Area WI Quiz Competition. Photo: freelance

