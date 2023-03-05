Wonderful spring

It can’t possibly be my turn to write this column again! It’s a great privilege to be involved and to have the opportunity to jot down a few thoughts, knowing that so many people read it. So what will I write about?

Walking Buzby, our golden lab, gives my head the time and space to think. So on a lovely evening with a beautiful red sky with more than a hint of spring in the air, I’m inspired by my favourite season – spring, and the lengthening days, the warmer air and the hedgerows starting to bud. I do love spring and always marvel, for some reason, at the miracle of the daffodil bulb that lies dormant for months and then appears at the right time with its golden flowers to brighten the world.

The wonder of God’s creation the evidence of His creative power is summed up so eloquently when we sing the words of the well-known hymn by Cecil Francis Alexander: “All things bright and beautiful all creatures great and small all things wise and wonderful the Lord God made them all.”

There are signs of new life in the hedgerows

Or as the Apostle Paul reminds us, “For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God” (Romans 1:20 NLT).

Jesus often spoke of the world of creation to remind us of God’s care and compassion.

In Matthew 10:29 we read, “‘Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. So don’t be afraid you are worth more than many sparrows.’”

The words of Civilla Martin’s hymn Why should I be discouraged reminds me that our creator God is not distant and uncaring, “When Jesus is my portion? My constant friend is He/His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me…” And as Isaiah also reminds us, “For I the Lord your God hold your right hand; it is I who say to you Fear not for I am the one who helps you” (Isaiah 41:13.)

Across the fields spring is the season when I love to see new lambs playing and jumping. They are a poignant reminder that one of the names of the Lord Jesus is “the Lamb of God”. On seeing Jesus we read in John 1:29 that John the Baptist declares that Jesus is “…the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” The next day he repeats this wonderful truth on seeing Jesus, causing two of his own disciples to get up and follow the Messiah (John 1:36 & 37.)

Oh that like the disciples of John we too would understand and believe for ourselves that Jesus is the one who came to be the Lamb, the one who would be the substitute and sacrifice for our sin. And like those early disciples we too would follow Jesus, not just at springtime, but for all time.

Yes springtime is busy with many farming jobs to attend to, slurry to spread, ploughing to be done, seed to be sown, and countless other activities. However, in all our busyness, let’s not miss the wonder of how God clearly speaks to us in this season of spring through His wondrous creation.

Robin Fairbairn is pastor/evangelist with Ballygowan Presbyterian Church in County Down and also works as ministry development officer with The Good Book Company. He lives in the country and has been farming every Saturday for more years than he cares to admit.