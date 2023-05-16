Woodvale hat-trick at 154th Balmoral Show

This latest feat marks the 15-cow herd’s third successive breed championship at Balmoral.

They won in 2021 with junior cow Woodvale Miss Annie U436, and in 2022 and 2023 with Woodvale Delia X867.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shown last year as an in-calf heifer, Woodvale Delia X867 returned to the Balmoral showring with her January-born bull calf at foot. The four-month-old Woodvale Dynamo Z162 was sired by the home-bred Woodvale Powerplay X893, who stood second in the junior bull class at last year’s show.

The best pair of Aberdeen Angus females were Coltrim Evana X747 and Coltrim Princess Y806 exhibited by Ivan and Neville Forsythe, Moneymore. Included are Sam Rooney and Mary Jane Robinson, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie

The much-admired Woodvale Delia X867 was born in March 2021 and was sired by the herd’s former stock bull Oak Moor Lord Ivanho U419. Her dam, Woodvale Delia T101, is a daughter of the 24,000gns February 2016 Stirling champion Tonley Evor P044.

A delighted Alwyn Armour, who founded the herd in 1995 said: “I bought the maternal grandam Carlhurlie Delight N959 for 3,500gns at Carlhurlie dispersal sale at Stirling in 2016. She was in-calf to Evor, and the result was the heifer’s dam Woodvale Delia T101.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Eustace Burke, president of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association thanked the RUAS for inviting him to judge.

“It has been an outstanding show of Aberdeen Angus cattle, and I’d like to congratulate all exhibitors on a good turnout of quality stock. The youngstock were exceptional.”

Fintan Keown, Belleek, receives the JD Templeton Memorial Trophy for the best yearling bull at Balmoral, from NI Aberdeen Angus Club committee member Gail Matchett. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Mr Burke, who runs the 30-cow Clontead Herd in County Cork, described the supreme and exhibitor-bred champion as an exceptional and powerful young cow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She calved at 22-months-of-age and is a fine example of the breed. Very correct throughout, feminine, with good legs and feet, and a good milky udder. This young cow is working and doing a good job rearing her calf.”

Winning the junior and reserve overall championship plaudits was the yearling bull Home Farm Erne Y802 bred by Fintan Keown, who runs a herd of 10 pedigree and 25 commercial cows at Belleek, County Fermanagh. He was sired by Haymount War Smith R578, and bred from Home Farm Ebony Stunner S087.

This young bull was reserve male champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Calf Show in November; and his dam was champion at the Pedigree Calf Fair a number of years ago.

Balmoral Aberdeen Angus judge Eustace Burke from County Cork. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Farm Erne Y802 also claimed the second reserve interbreed junior beef championship at Balmoral Show.

Eustace Burke added: “This is an exceptional young bull with a bright future. He epitomises all the characteristics of the breed, and has power and bone structure to carry his performance.”

The reserve junior championship went to Ember Paxton Y973, a February 2022 born bull bred by Freddie Davidson from Banbridge.

He was sired by Drumcarbin Richie, and is out of Ember Pearl U494.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reserve pair of Aberdeen Angus females were Glen Cowie Blackbird and Glen Cowie Belle owned by Iain Colville, Newtownards. Included are Mary Jane Robinson, John Thompson and sons; and handlers Helen O’Kane and Alfie Clyde : Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie

This young bull was also tapped out as the reserve champion in the interbreed performance bull competition.

The award for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus cattle went to Caolan McBrien from Enniskillen, who exhibited full ET brothers Old Barr Pink Paddy Y504 and Old Bar Pitter Patter Y493.

Results from the showring…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Aberdeen Angus Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons. Reserve: Fintan Keown.

WJ Carson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons. Reserve: Fintan Keown.

Ivan and Neville Forsythe, Moneymore, with the best pair of females Coltrim Evana X747 and Coltrim Princess X806. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best yearling bull: Fintan Keown. Reserve: Freddie Davidson.

Drumlister Trophy for the best of opposite sex to the champion: Fintan Keown. Reserve: Freddie Davidson.

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Crystal Awards for the best pair of females, property of exhibitor: NIH and IH Forsythe. Reserve: Iain Colville.

Classes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cow, born on or before 31/12/19 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Frances T703 by Hallington Edition M362; 2, Kevin McOscar, Blelack Princess Chartreuse T848 by Warrenho Emperor M425; 3, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Lady Ida U536 by Blelack Prince J165.

Heifer, born between 1/1/21 and 31/12/21 – 1, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Delia X867 by Oak Moor Lord Ivanho U419; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ruth X086 by Rawburn Jagger Eric E094; 3, NIH and IH Forsythe, Coltrim Lady Jane X585 by Coltrim Javier Eric U911; 4, Iain Colville, Glen Cowie Belle by Stouphill Eligh U217.

Heifer, born on or after 1/1/22 – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Toplass Y156 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U 251; 2, NIH and IH Forsythe, Coltrim Princess X806 by Coltrim Ellipse W272; 3, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 by Mosshall Red Evolution P353; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Roxi Y204 by Rawburn Jumbo Eric T627.

Bull, born prior to 1/1/22 – 1, John and Ann Henning, Solitude Elite V777 by Netherallen Peter Pershore E052; 2, NIH and IH Forsythe, Island Farm Master Missie X854 by Stouphill Marcus Prince U251.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bull, born on or after 1/1/22 – 1, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Erne Y802 by Haymount War Smith R578; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Paxton Y973 by Drumcarbin Richie; 3, Caolan McBrien, Old Bar Pitter Patter Y493 by Idvies Eric S735; 4, Caolan McBrien, Old Barr Pink Paddy Y504 by Idvies Eric S735.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Caolan McBrien, Old Barr Pitter Patter Y494 and Old Barr Pink Paddy Y504; 2, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 and Glenbrae Red Mr Kayo Y536; 3, NIH and IH Forsythe, Coltrim Evanna X747 and Coltrim Princess X806.

Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, exhibited the reserve junior champion, and reserve interbreed performance bull champion Ember Paxton Y973. Picture Agri-Images

Best pair of Aberdeen Angus were Old Bar Pitter Patter and Old Barr Pink Paddy bred by Caolan McBrien, Enniskillen. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior bull class winner was Solitude Elite V777 from John and Ann Henning, Moira. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Kevin McOscar’s Island Farm Toplass Y156 was the winner of the junior heifer class. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Winner of the cow class was Coolermoney Frances T703 from Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Reserve supreme champion and junior champion was Home Farm Erne Y802 bred by Fintan Keown, Belleek. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement