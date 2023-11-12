An excellent show with a very strong top end in each class was how Scottish judge Brian Clarke described the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual Calf Show, held at Dungannon.

Mr Clarke from the 60-cow Duncanziemere Herd based at Cumnock in Ayrshire, said: “I’ve had an enjoyable day and I was impressed with the quality line-up of yearlings and calves on show. The animals were well presented and congratulations to the organisers and exhibitors on a fantastic event.”

The one-day show attracted more than 60 entries from herds across the province. There was also a good turnout of spectators who were joined by the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s chief executive Robert Gilchrist, and president Finlay Munro.

Mr Munro praised the standard of cattle on parade, and said it was encouraging to see so many young breeders getting involved in the annual show.

Catching Brian Clarke’s eye to win the supreme overall championship at the 2023 show was the ten-month-old heifer calf champion Woodvale Miss Annie Z151 bred and exhibited by Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Dromara.

This much-admired heifer was sired by the home-bred Woodvale Powerplay X893, a second prize winner at Balmoral Show in 2022. His dam Woodvale Miss Annie W856 is one of 15 cows in the herd, and is a daughter of the 2021 Balmoral Aberdeen Angus and interbreed beef champion Woodvale Miss Annie U436.

Brian Clarke commented: “The champion is a very correct heifer with a beautiful head and great legs. She is oozing style and ring presence and will mature into a super brood cow.”

Claiming the reserve supreme championship title was the bull calf champion Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194 from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s 60-cow herd at Cookstown. The Doyle’s were making a return to the showring after a seven-year hiatus.

This seven-month-old bull was bred from Drumhill Evora V64, and sired by the herd’s stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, purchased at Stirling for a top price of 15,000gns in February 2021.

“The reserve champion is a good strong, well-grown calf with a great top. He will mature into a very saleable bull,” added the judge. James Mallon from Swatragh had a memorable day, winning the reserve heifer calf championship and the prize for the best pair of exhibitor-bred calves.

His award-winning calf was the May-born Knockoneill Prelude Z334. She is one of the first calves sired by the herd’s stock bull Clooncarne Thompson, purchased privately from Thomas Mulligan in County Leitrim. Her dam Clontead Prelude U283 was bought as a calf from Irish breeder Eustace Burke.

Brian Clarke said: “This young heifer is full of potential. She is a very smart and correct calf, just beaten by power and size on the day.”

Winning the reserve bull calf plaudits was the six-month-old Drummeer Black Balmoral Z143 ET from Alan and Naomi Morrison’s herd at Maguiresbridge. Described the judge as a really smart calf, he was sired by Lockerley Black Boromir K173, and is out of the home-bred Drummeer Blackbird R853.

Leading the yearling championship line-up was the February 2022 Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo Y477 ET brought out by the Dodd family, William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis, who own a 20-cow herd based at Saintfield. Sired by Mosshall Red Evolution P353, she is bred from Gannon Red Miss Kayo S697.

This heifer is no stranger to show success having won the reserve supreme championship at the calf show in 2022. She also secured multiple rosettes this year, including reserve junior female champion at the NI National Show at Clogher, and the reserve breed championship at Antrim Show.

The reserve yearling championship went to Drumhill Bandit Y866, an eighteen-month-old bull from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s herd. Sired by the 14,000gns Kilmaluag Eriskay T203, his dam Blelack Blaeberry U918 was purchased at the Blelack dispersal. This young bull will come under the hammer at the society’s forthcoming December sale in Dungannon.

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club is indebted to the Wylie family for the use of its facilities at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Thanks also to the sponsors without whom this event would not be possible: WD Meats, Energia Renewables, Alexander Mills, John McElderry, Certified Irish Angus Beef, Boyd Haulage and McGuckian Brothers.

Results from the showring…..

Young handlers

Junior handler, sponsored by WD Meats – 1, Jasmine Parke; 2, Jamie Dodd; 3, Alesha Parke; 4, Lewis Dodd; 5, Freddie Calvin; 6. Joel Trueman.

Senior handler, sponsored by WD Meats – 1, Pippa Troughton; 2, Daniel Willis.

Calf Classes

Senior yearling heifer, born January to August 2022 – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Miss Kayo Y477 ET by Mosshall Red Evolution P353; 2, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Peg Y632 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 3, Mr and Mrs John Blackburn, Gannon Red Cherry

Blossom Y978 by Mosshall Red Harry W127.

Junior yearling heifer, born September to December 2022 – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Peg Y724 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, Gareth Sproule, Lisduff Davina Y095 by Rawburn Earthquake W206.

Senior yearling bull, born January to August 2022 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Bandit Y866 by Kilmaluag Eriskay T203; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Erne Y802 by Haymount War Smith R578; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Eric Y237 by Wall Royal Leo L837; 4, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Parker Y924 by Coltrim Edge W375.

Senior heifer calf, born January or February 2023 – 1, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Miss Annie Z151 by Woodvale Powerplay X893; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Lady Jane Z285 by Carrigroe Real McCoy; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Frances Z307 by HW Evander S051; 4, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Honey Z905 by Stouphill Bomber T182.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in March or April 2023 – 1, H, W and R Dickson, Bluebell Bank Elma Z597 by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Queen Z157 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 3, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Queen Z183 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 4, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Lady Jane Z112 by Island Farm Master Missie X854.

Junior heifer calf, born in May or June 2023 – 1, James Mallon, Knockoneill Prelude Z334 by Clooncarne Thompson; 2, Mr and Mrs John Blackburn, Killaney Red Pride Z615 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 3, Mrs Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Jessie Z621 by Drumcrow Tribesman; 4, Daniel and Noel Willis, Greenacres Missie Z205 by Mosshall Red Alfie Z286.

Baby heifer calf, born in July 2023 onwards – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Morning Princess Z754 by Drumhill Evo Z757.

Senior bull calf, born in January to February 2023 – 1, David Whan, Slievecroob Kyle Z906 by Rawburn Trigger U659; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Dynamo Z162 by Woodvale Powerplay X893; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Frankie Z311 by Rawburn E Type W176; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ragnor Z322 by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630.

Intermediate bull calf, born in March or April 2023 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Black Balmoral Z143 ET by Lockerley Black Boromir Z173; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Romeo Z333 by Rawburn Ernan W110; 4, H, W and R Dickson, Bluebell Bank Black Bentley Z586 by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005.

Junior bull calf, born in May or June 2023 – 1, Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Red Eldorado Z194 by Mosshall Red Alfie X286; 2, James Mallon, Knockoneill Poitin Z286 by Clooncarne Thompson; 3, James Mallon, Knockoneill Edwin Z297 by Clooncarne Thompson; 4, Brendan and Connie Kearney, Finkiltagh Maximus Z047 by Innisfayle Bruce Z113.

Baby bull calf, born in July 2023 onwards – 1, Mr and Mrs John Blackburn, Killaney Prince Z766 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292.

Pair of exhibitor-bred calves born in 2023 – 1, James Mallon, Knockoneill Prelude Z334 and Knockoneill Poitin Z286; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Miss Annie Z151 and Woodvale Dynamo Z162; 3, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Queen Z183 and Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194; 4, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Frankie Z311 and Coolermoney Ragnor Z322.

