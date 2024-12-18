Working Hunter final at Ardnacashel

Organisers were delighted to welcome back Judge Megan Norton, who brought her expertise to select deserving champions.

Gillian McCormick and Charlie emerged as the Champions of the 40cm Working Hunter Class. Competing in three out of the four weeks, they consistently impressed the judges, making this victory truly well-deserved.

In the 50cm Working Hunter Section, Josh Kennedy and Cobweb secured First Place. Their consistent performances highlighted their hard work and dedication.

Bree Rutledge, a committed rider, journalist, and competitor at Ardnacashel, claimed the title in the 70cm Working Hunter Class.

Nicola Caughey and Cobweb finished closely behind in second place, showcasing a strong partnership that was recognized by our judges each week.

Bree Rutledge and Jewel achieved a remarkable double victory this weekend, winning the League in the 80cm Working Hunter Class. Keep an eye out for this dynamic duo in 2025.

Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna were honoured as Champions of The Large Breed section. This combination exhibited class, dedication, and true sportsmanship throughout the league, making their win well-earned.

Holiday Izzy and rider Katie Greegan also made a strong impression in the league, pulling off a double win in the 90cm and 1m Working Hunter classes. It has been a pleasure to witness their growth in confidence and partnership each week, noticed not only by Ardnacashel but also by the judges.

Full results will be released on the website. Thank you to everybody for the continued support.

