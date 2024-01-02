A sheep which shot to stardom when she was rescued after two years living at the bottom of some remote cliffs, is now helping to encourage steps to prevent loneliness in the agricultural community.

The Scotch Mule cross Charollais ewe was named Fiona by the team of friends; Graeme Parker, Als Couzens, Ally Williamson, James Parker and Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game, who rescued her after she became known as the “world’s loneliest sheep” when Jill Turner spotted her while kayaking near the base of the cliffs.

The story of Fiona’s rescue attracted interest from the media around the world, with numerous TV stations and newspapers running the story - from CNN and the New York Times to the Sydney Herald.

She is now enjoying life – and lots of company - at Dalscone Farm, Dumfries where she is now helping to raise the profile of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ AreEweOK? mental health message.

“Fiona settled in here straight away and she’s doing really well,” said Ben Best, who runs Dalscone.

“We’re delighted that not only has she helped to raise £11,000 for RSABI and the Scottish SPCA, thanks to donations from people keen to help, she is now also helping to spread the word about such an important message at this time of year.”

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, said: “We know there can be a lot of loneliness in the farming community, particularly at this time of year, and the #KeepTalking campaign highlights how important it is for people to keep in touch and keep an eye out for anyone who could be feeling low or lonely. We know that just a little kindness can make a massive difference for someone who is struggling.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.