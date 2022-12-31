Wrapping up a milestone year of Cares Challenge Celebrations

Sara Venning CEO NI Water, Kieran Harding Managing Director Business in the Community and Kirsten Hewitt Director of Homelessness Services Simon Community

In 10 outstanding years, NI Water has donated over 11,500 employee hours to help good causes throughout Northern Ireland. Supported by Business in the Community, NI Water has helped over 1,500 employees to volunteer their time through a wide range of volunteering activities.

Since 2012, NI Water has mobilised a team of different employees to take part in volunteering challenges each month, from painting residential care homes, to tree planting and conservation work.

Advertisement

As part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ programme, activities are planned and set up in partnership with Business in the Community’s Cares Programme.

The programme identifies organisations and charities within the local community who need a helping hand with physical tasks.

This has allowed NI Water staff to help a wide range of charities over the past 10 years including Southern Area Hospice, The National Trust, Welcome Organisation, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary and Foyle Hospice.

This Christmas, Cares Challenge was assisting with the winter campaign at Simon Community.

Advertisement

Sara Venning, Chief Executive of NI Water, explained: “We are delighted to be helping the Simon Community as we begin a new decade of Cares Challenge. Our dedicated staff will continue to work alongside charities, schools and community groups to help provide that extra support.

“These teams of handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising days.

Advertisement

"It is often the extra support that these groups require to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.