Wynnstay Group Plc brings together its agricultural raw materials trading businesses

Wynnstay Group Plc, the agricultural supplies and services company, is pleased to announce the integration of the agricultural raw materials trading operations of Wynnstay, Glasson Grain and GrainLink into a single trading unit, with the aim of establishing a stronger and growing presence in the agricultural raw materials trading market in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three businesses trade up to 1.5 million tonnes of feed raw materials per year, and all three operations already share the same principles and aims of providing a high-quality service, competitive value, and professional guidance to create long-lasting relationships with customers.

Integrating the three businesses will enhance market coverage, improve procurement capabilities, and create a strong platform from which to take advantage of the growth opportunities that exist across the UK feed sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The integration is an important element in Wynnstay Group’s three-year transformation initiative, Project Genesis, which aims to create a stronger, more efficient operating model, better capable of supporting the Group’s long-term growth ambitions. The initiative is coupled with major investment programmes, which together support Wynnstay’s desire to be the supplier of choice to UK farmers.

Wynnstay Group Plc, the agricultural supplies and services company, is pleased to announce the integration of the agricultural raw materials trading operations of Wynnstay, Glasson Grain and GrainLink into a single trading unit, with the aim of establishing a stronger and growing presence in the agricultural raw materials trading market in the UK.

Alk Brand, CEO of Wynnstay Group Plc, commented: “This integration reflects our ambition to build a best-in-class agricultural raw materials trading operation, which can support the evolving needs of UK agriculture.

“By bringing together our three trading operations under a single brand, GrainLink, we believe that the combined business is better positioned to become a stronger, dynamic force in the market. The integration is an example of what we are aiming to do generally under Project Genesis – which is to make Wynnstay a stronger, fitter business, better able to support our customers and to evolve for long-term success.”