Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Krone has released its new direct cut header, with more than 7 meters working width and the option of an integrated transport chassis.

The XDisc 710 is designed for added efficiency and comfort. In addition to maize whole crop has become a more popular crop in recent years. Used in biogas and animal forage, these crops require optimum quality harvesting with increasingly powerful forage harvesters. The new XDisc 710 meets all these challenges comfortably thanks to a range of technical modifications.​

The cutterbar of the new XDisc 710 is also based on the Krone EasyCut mower technology. Thanks to the perfect overlapping of the blade paths guaranteed by the SmartCut system, you can achieve optimum-quality, stripe-free cutting everytime. With the help of SafeCut, the cutting disc is jacked up in the event of contact with a foreign object. This makes sure that it does not come into contact with neighbouring cutting discs and avoids extensive damage to the driveline. The cutterbar is equipped with integrated quick-change blades to reduce any downtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the XDisc 710, these cutterbars are gear box driven ensuring no slip or loss of drive in the chopping process, even at high throughput the unit will deliver very even cuts, which is one of the key factors for optimum chop quality.

KRONE XDisc 710 with side cutoff blades in use. Optionally, the XDisc 710 can be equipped with cutoff blades at the sides that can be swivelled up and down hydraulically, independently of each other, without leaving the comfort of the forage harvester cabin.

For clean cuts under all conditions, the following settings can be easily adjusted: The bearing pressure can be set infinitely from the cabin of the forage harvester. Tool-free, easy setting of the cutting height is carried out via the centrally adjustable sliding skids. ​

Lower power requirement per meter of working width

With its large diameter of 900 mm, the feed auger is designed for high throughput. The speed of the auger conveyor can be adjusted to the intake speed of the forage harvester in three stages, depending on the cutting length of the crop. The basic height of the auger conveyor can also be adjusted manually in three stages using eccentrics to allow the crop to pass through. The freely movable auger conveyor can also easily move upwards when handling bulky crops. Together with the crop press roller unit, this ensures an even crop flow.

The perfect interaction of cutterbar, auger conveyor and crop press roller unit significantly reduces speed peaks in the drive. This brings impressive benefits: Lower power requirement per meter of working width and savings of up to 10 % diesel fuel (litres per ton) with around 20 % higher throughput (tons per hour) compared to the XDisc 620.

KRONE XDisc 710 during road transport. For transport on public roads, the running gear and drawbar are swivelled into the transport position. After being lowered to the ground, the direct cut header with integrated lighting is then simply hung behind the forage harvester.

Integrated transport chassis for minimum tooling times

Advertisement

Advertisement

The optional integrated transport chassis, available exclusively for the BiG X forage harvester, replaces the additionally required transport chassis and provides a very practical, time-saving and unique solution. It makes setting down and securing of the header on a separate transport wagon obsolete and significantly reduces the changeover times.

Furthermore, there is no need to find a suitable parking space for the transport wagon before the start of harvesting, and no time is lost for manoeuvring, especially when space is limited.

The direct cut header with integrated transport chassis is equipped with a single axle on the right side of the adaptation at the header. At the left front side of the machine, there is the drawbar with folding support jack. When the hydraulic system has been coupled and the header raised, the driver can swivel the drawbar and the axle of the running gear directly from the cabin. For use in the field, both running gear components are hydraulically swivelled behind the header so that they do not impair the view of the working area.

KRONE XDisc 710 in working position. For use in the field, both running gear components are hydraulically swivelled behind the header so that they do not impair the view of the working area.

For transport on public roads, the driver simply swivels the running gear and drawbar back into the transport position, places the direct cut header on the ground and then attaches it to the forage harvester’s tow coupling. Thanks to a lighting system permanently integrated into the header, the cutting unit can be transported safely on the road in compliance with the law.