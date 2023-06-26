Yearling Inland National moved to Fermoy

​Up next on the NIPA’s calendar was the Inland Yearling Inland National which was due to be held in Skibbereen in County Cork. However due to unfavourable weather being forecasted looking at an unfavourable and impossible release. The NIPA’s team of Race Controllers made the decision to move the race point to Fermoy in County Cork where a release was certain. The team did an amazing call as ever with the pigeon’s health and wellbeing in most consideration while also ruling out the possibility of an unwanted hold over. With the go-ahead given race marking took place at allocated centres on Saturday,10th June with the birds arriving on site in Fermoy on Sunday 11th. 250 members sent 2,183 birds. The birds were liberated on Sunday, 11th at 10:20 AM on Sunday morning in a Light South West Wind.

The winning bird from the Fermoy Inland Yearling National Race belongs to J. Hutchinson & Son of Ballymoney H.P.S in Section B.

Advertisement

Advertisement

R&D Calvin of Annaghmore H.P.S finished 2nd National. D. Mullan of Strabane H.P.S finished 3rd National.

John J McCabe's winner from Fermoy 4 also previously 2nd Open from Fermoy. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Fermoy Yearling National Result

1st J. Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1625;2nd R D Calvin Annaghmore 1614; 3rd D. Mullan Strabane 1611; 4th J. Ramsey & Son Derry & District 1611; 5th D C & P McArdle Armagh 1610; 6th J. Ramsey & Son Derry & District 1607; 7th Freddie Patterson Strabane 1605; 8th R. Parkes & Son Armagh 1598; 9th I. Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1597; 10th D. Fegan Lurgan Social 1596; 11th J. Calvin & E Calvin Annaghmore 1595; 12th C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1595; 13th C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1594; 14th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney Dromore 1592; 15th Stephen Delaney Dromore 1591; 16th D C & P McArdle Armagh 1590; 17th G. Marsden Hillsborough & Maze 1588; 18th D. Booth Mourne & District 1586; 19th R. Keegan & Son Dromore 1585; 20th Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585;

Centre Results

Ligoniel Centre – J & D Braniff Glen 1573, Whiteside Bros Eastway 1568, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1568, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel 1565, J & D Braniff Glen 1565, J Ward & Son Glen 1563, Ed Heaney & Son 1560, C McVeigh & Daughter 1559, P & M Travers Glen 1554, J & D Braniff Glen 1537.

Owen Markey, winner of Ballyholland H.P.S from Fermoy 3. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Newry Centre – Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1572, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1566, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1540, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1531, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1529, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1521, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1520, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1517, J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1497, Pat McCabe Newry & District 1494.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Winner of Section C (34/290) from Fermoy Yearling National was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The lads finish 1st Section C (290 Birds) and 32nd Open (2,183 Birds).

The winner of Section D (30/282) from Fermoy Yearling National was I. Rollins & Sons of Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. The partnership finishes 1st Section (282 Birds) and 9th Open N.I.P.A. (2,183 Birds) The Section Winner this year she previously was 9th Club, 21st Section, 171st Open Pilmore Beach. 40th Section Fermoy.

The winner of Section F (7/66) from Fermoy Yearling National was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C They finish 1st,2nd,3rd & 4th Section F (66 Birds) and 73rd, 74th, 75th, & 76th Open N.I.P.A (2,183 Birds).

John J McCabe, winner of Millvale H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

The winner of Section G (24/311) from Fermoy Yearling National was Mr & Mrs G. Delaney of Dromore H.P.S. Gerard finishes 1st Section (311 Birds) and 14th Open (2,183 Birds).

Final Inland Race Flown from Fermoy

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last inland race of the 2023 O.B Season for the N.I.P.A. took place from Fermoy in Co. Cork. With the go-ahead given Race marking took place on Friday,16th June. 279 members of the N.I.P.A. sent 4,080 birds for the final Fermoy Inland Race of the 2023 N.I.P.A O.B season. The birds were liberated on Saturday, 17th at 10:40am in a Light South East Wind.

The winner of Section C (29/342) from Fermoy 4 was C. McVeigh & Dtr of Trinity R.P.C. The father and daughter partnership consisting of Ciaran & daughter Patti finish 1st Club (86 Birds) 1st Section C (342 Birds) and 63rd Open (4,080 Birds). The Section winning pigeon is a blue cock GB22A 81301. He's bred from a hen bought from Karl Donnelly of Jackpot Lofts and she's responsible for lots of very good pigeons.

Thompson & Lunns' winning pigeon from Fermoy Yearling Inland National bred by Jeff Greenaway. 1st Club 1st Newry Centre 1st Fed 15th Section E 30th Open. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Ballycarry & District: D/S

Ballyclare & District: D/S

Carrick Social: D/S

Doagh & District: D/S

Eastway H.P.S: (?/?) 1st J. Burrows 1292; 2nd D. McElhone 1292; 3rd J. Burrows 1292; 4th J. Burrows 1272; 5th J. Burrows 1206; 6th D. McElhone 1151

Glenarm & District: D/S

J F McCabe & Son Winners of Newry & District H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Horseshoe H.P.S: D/S

Kingsmoss: (3/30) 1st G&C Lowry 1299; 2nd PR Wilson 1299; 3rd G&C Lowry 1244; 4th G&C Lowry 1215; 5th G&C Lowry 1120; 6th G&C Lowry 1110

Larne & District: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ligoniel & District: (17/173) 1st T. Longman 1422; 2nd Ed Heaney & Son 1363; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1358; 4th C. McManus 1328; 5th A. Taylor & Son 1325; 6th Bingham & Seaton 1324

The winner of Section D (30/397) from Fermoy 4 was J. Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S. The partnership Finishes 1st Club (40 Birds) 1st Section (397 Birds) and 56th Open N.I.P.A. (4,080 Birds). The boys Fermoy 4 Section D winner is a yearling hen racing to 12 days old eggs.

Colin H.P.S: (4/40) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1438; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1356; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1355; 4th O&M Monaghan 1353; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1352; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1330

Derriaghy: D/S

Dromara H.P.S: D/S

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (4/139) 1st Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1442; 2nd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1348; 3rd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1331; 4th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1325; 5th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1315; 6th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1315

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glen H.P.S: (6/103) 1st B+K Mullan & Dunlop 1418; 2nd J&D Braniff 1394; 3rd J&D Braniff 1382; 4th J&D Braniff 1368; 5th J. Ward & Son 1317; 6th J. Ward & Son 1317

Glenavy & District: (3/32) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1384; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1235; 3rd H. McKeown 1171; 4th Lilley & Withers 1112

Harmony H.P.S: (8/132) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1411; 2nd B. Wallace 1337; 3rd S. Delaney 1307; 4th Abernethy & Turner 1303; 5th M. McClure 1301; 6th S. Delaney 1298

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/113) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1411; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1411; 3rd G. Marsden 1408; 4th J. Greenaway 1367; 5th J. Greenaway 1366; 6th G. Marsden 1359

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/26) 1st B. Hutchinson 1300; 2nd T. McNally 1227; 3rd R. Kenna 1030; 4th R. Kenna 1027

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (8/86) 1st C. McVeigh & Dtr 1434; 2nd J&L Smyth 1430; 3rd O. Farrelly 1393; 4th O. Farrelly 1391; 5th C. McVeigh & Dtr 1349; 6th C. McVeigh & Dtr 1337

The winner of Section F (22/331) from Fermoy 4 was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C They finish 1st Club (53 Birds) 1st Section F (331 Birds) and 118th Open N.I.P.A (4,080 Birds).

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (6/53) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1393; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1379; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1349; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1332; 5th R. Moore & Son 1260; 6th R. Moore & Son 1210

Comber Central H.P.S:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corrigs: (/) 1st P. Brown & Son 1224; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1212; 3rd P. Brown & Son 1090; 4th J. Cleland 1079; 5th J. Cleland 1069; 6th P. Brown & Son 990

Crossgar: (12/238) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1318; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1290; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1271; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1248; 5th Sean McLoughlin 1230; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1229

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (3/29) 1st C. Healy 1245; 2nd C. Healy 1198; 3rd C. Healy 1142; 4th C. Healy 1142; 5th R. Watson & Son 1017; 6th R. Watson & Son 1007

Killyleagh & District: D/S

Kircubbin: D/S

Newtownards H.P.S: D/S

The winner of Section G (22/569) from Fermoy 4 was D&K Mallen of Drumnavady H.P.S. The duo of Kenny and Son Dean finishes 1st & 3rd Club (118 Birds), 1st & 3rd Section (569 Birds) and 29th & 32nd Open (4,080 Birds) The father and son sent 7 to Fermoy. Their 1st Section Winner is a blue widowhood cock, this is his second win and has numerous open and section prizes to his name.

Ashfield: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyholland: (1/) 1st O. Markey 1448; 2nd O. Markey 1432; 3rd O. Markey 1429; 4th O. Markey 1417; 5th O. Markey 1413; 6th O. Markey 1405

Banbridge H.P.S: (1/28) 1st McCracken Bros 1207; 2nd McCracken Bros 1202; 3rd McCracken Bros 1179; 4th McCracken Bros 1146; 5th McCracken Bros 1118; 6th McCracken Bros 1086

Banbridge Social:

Drumnavady: (9/118) 1st D&K Mallen 1460; 2nd J. Smyth & Sons 1459; 3rd D&K Mallen 1458; 4th G&S McMullan 1454; 5th G&S McMullan 1454; 6th S. Ogle 1451

Millvale: (1/12) 1st JJ McCabe 1382; 2nd JJ McCabe 1312

Newry City: (6/105) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1458; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1372; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1333; 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1320; 5th D. Hzyz 1311; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1297

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry & District: (5/187 1st J F McCabe & Son 1453; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1449; 3rd O. Markey 1448; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1448; 5th J F McCabe & Son 1447; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1443

McCartan & Woodside Winners of Crossgar H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Kenny & Dean Mallen of Drumnavady H.P.S Winners of 1st & 3rd Section G from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C Winners from Fermoy 4 & Fermoy Inland Yearling National. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Gerald Delaney, Section G Winner Fermoy Inland Yearling National. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Eamon and John Gregory of J. Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S Winners of Section D from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Brett Hutchinson, Winner of South Belfast H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Left to right: Billy Wallace, John Turner the rose between two thorns, John Abernethy. Winners of Harmony H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

I. Rollins & Son Section D Winning Pigeon from Fermoy Inland Yearling National. Picture: Jordan Hughes

J&D Braniff, Section C WInners from Fermoy Inland Yearling National. Picture: Jordan Hughes

'The Boss Cock' Winner of Harmony H.P.S for Abernethy & Turner from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Ian Gibb & Sons, winners of Glenavy & District H.P.S from Fermoy 4. Picture: Jordan Hughes