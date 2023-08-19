There are multiple benefits from Social Farming for both the individuals involved and the rural economy.

Rural Support delivers the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, supporting farmers delivering Social Farming and promoting the service for those who could benefit from participation, leading its development here.

There are currently 14 active farms in Northern Ireland. Yellow Road Farm is a small family farm of approximately 43 acres, nestled at the foot of the Mourne Mountains. Paul and Marie Kelly who run the Social Farm are members of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, which promotes sustainable farming practices.

Marie welcoming guests to Yellow Road Farm. PIc: Rural Support

For many generations their family has lived and worked on the mountain pastures caring for cattle and sheep. Although this is still an important aspect of the farm business, in 2019 they planted a woodland on the farm, which has helped develop mindful walks and community-based conservation projects. The farm is a very busy, yet nurturing place to work with lots of variety of activities, with the daily care of animals, the maintenance of the orchard, gardens, hedgerows and woodland.

Marie has been providing Social Farming activities with her husband Paul since 2013 as part of the original Social Farming Across Borders (SoFAB) Project. Marie currently offers a Social Farming Service four days a week for service users in Southern Health and Social Services Trust

from Learning Disability and Mental Health Services.

Their farm welcomes individuals who have mental health issues, a learning disability or are on the autism spectrum.

Marie commented: “We are privileged to welcome our participants every week and it is lovely to see them enjoy all the activities on our farm. Our focus is on providing a safe, nurturing environment where they work closely with nature whilst developing social connections with each other and the wider local rural community.”

For the last 30 years Marie has continued to inform herself of the latest insights and studies to help individuals overcome mental health challenges. She has attended numerous courses, seminars, and workshops help her understand Trauma, Resilience, Attachment Theory, Adverse Childhood Events etc. She has delivered WRAP(Wellness Recovery Action Plan) Level 1 courses through a cross border initiative. Marie believes that our understanding of mental health has been completely altered by recent research and it is imperative that any intervention reflects this.

The Social Farming Support Service operates with a vision of Social Farming being widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers delivering high-quality Social Farming services across the region for individuals in need of support, that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported by sustainable resources.

If you would like to hear more about Social Farming or are interested in being involved, please contact the Social Farming Support Service Team on 028 86760040 or [email protected].