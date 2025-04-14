YFCU announce new Presidential Team for 2025/2026

Presidents Team 2025/26 – L-R Karen Walker (Vice President), Iain Wilson (Vice President), Adrianna Coulter (Vice President), Kristina Fleming (Deputy President), Richard Beattie (President), Joyce Allen (Vice President)

The leading rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), have announced the appointment of their new Presidential team for 2025/2026.

The six individuals in the YFCU Presidential Team are appointed to assist in leading the organisation with a passion for the YFCU, dedication to over 3500 members and a vision for the future.

Chief Executive Officer Derek Lough said: “I look forward to seeing the positive attributes and growth that this group will bring to the YFCU” as he welcomed the six members to the team.

Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC) secured his role as President for the second year in a row and Kristina Fleming (Ballywalter YFC) accepted the role of Deputy President, also for the second year in a row. The four positions of Vice President went to Adrianna Coulter (Straid YFC), Joyce Allen (Moneymore YFC), Iain Wilson (Gleno Valley YFC) and Karen Walker (Collone YFC).

Matthew Livingstone (Collone YFC), Rachel Smith (Moycraig YFC) and Natalie Burrows (Cappagh YFC) were personally thanked by Richard Beattie for their service as Vice Presidents and their significant contribution to the organisation was applauded as they stepped down from their official roles.

Richard Beattie explained to members at the YFCU Annual General Meeting on Saturday 12th April 2025 about his plans and excitement for the incoming year with his new theme ‘Something Old, Something New’ to encourage members to look outside their comfort zone.

He looks forward to working closely with the rest of the Presidential team and staff at YFCU headquarters.