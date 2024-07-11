The event was held on Wednesday, 10th July 2024 at Dromore Rugby Football Club and saw seven Junior teams and eight Senior teams compete for the coveted titles, following their success from the county heats which were held in June 2024.

In the Junior competition, it was Straid YFC (A), Straid YFC (B), Glarryford YFC, Kilraughts YFC (B), Hillhall YFC, Seskinore YFC (B), Ballywalter YFC (A) and Clogher Valley YFC that progressed from the county heats to the finals.

The Rosemary Patterson shield for first place went to Ballywalter YFC (A) and second place was awarded to Straid YFC (B).

In the Senior competition, it was Kilraughts YFC (A), Coleraine YFC, Moycraig YFC (B), Glarryford YFC (A), Annaclone & Magherally YFC (A), Spa YFC, Ballywalter YFC and Seskinore YFC that battled it out on the pitch to win the title. The Adrian Cooper shield for first place went to Kilraughts YFC (A) and second place was awarded to Moycraig YFC (B).

YFCU President Richard Beattie proudly announced the winners and thanked everybody for coming out on a wet and windy evening. Rodney Brown (Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank) was honoured to present the

shields and medals to the winning teams.

In recognition of outstanding sportsmanship, four ‘Fair Play’ awards were given to Seskinore YFC, Coleraine YFC, Glarryford YFC and Hillhall YFC. These awards were presented to the four clubs that the referees felt best demonstrated exceptional courtesy and respect towards their teammates, opponents, and referees.

On behalf of the YFCU, Kirsty Cherry (Events Executive) expressed her sincere thanks to Rodney Brown for the continued support from Danske Bank, to Dromore RFC for the use of their grounds, and to the four stewards Helen Laird (Bleary YFC), Karen Walker (Collone YFC), Joyce Allen (Moneymore YFC) and Eirinn Braniff (Ballywalter YFC) for their help in keeping scores.

Thanks also went to the four referees who were Jack Perry, Philip Lunn, Blair McDonald and Andrew Masters.