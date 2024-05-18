You can find the Rural Chaplain at these events this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background. Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 18th May – Balmoral Show
- Monday 20th May – Rathfriland High School SU – 2.45pm
- Monday 20th May – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 21st May – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock
- Tuesday 21st May – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Saturday 25th May – Markethill (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock
Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry. Kenny grew up on a farm in the Mourne.