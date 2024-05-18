You can find the Rural Chaplain at these events this week

By The Newsroom
Published 18th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Simon plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background. Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 18th May – Balmoral Show

- Monday 20th May – Rathfriland High School SU – 2.45pm

The Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of eventsThe Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of events
The Rural Chaplain team will be at a number of events

- Monday 20th May – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 21st May – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock

- Tuesday 21st May – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

- Saturday 25th May – Markethill (daytime) – weanlings, stores, suckler stock

Rev Kenny Hanna is Rural Chaplain, covering four presbyteries: Armagh, Down, Iveagh and Newry. Kenny grew up on a farm in the Mourne.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice