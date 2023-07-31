Young bird season gets underway from Kilbeggan

A​fter a very successful and enjoyable Old Bird Season for the N.I.P.A. and its members, the young bird season was upon us with the first trip being scheduled from Kilbeggan in Co. Westmeath, writes Jordan Hughes.

​Also, Section F were in Navan in Co. Meath. The N.I.P.A’s Team of Race Controllers made the decision to delay the race until Monday as we all know the joys of the Irish summers. Race marking took place on Sunday, 23rd July. 284 members of the N.I.P.A. sent 9,245 birds to Kilbeggan and 45 members sent 1,223 birds to Navan to the first race of the young bird season. The birds were liberated in Kilbeggan & Navan Liberation sites at 9am on Monday morning, 24th of July in clear skies.

The winning bird from the first Youngbird Race belongs to Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S in Section G.

What a start it was for Owen winning the Open and taking the top 19 Open and Section positions with a total of 31 in the top 50 with many more. Open from Kilbeggan 1 from 9,245 Birds. Owen has named his newly crowned Open Winner as ‘One for Ron’ as a tribute to his great friend the late Ron McKelvey, a performance he would be very proud of. ‘One for Ron’ is Bred from 2 yearlings in the race team this year, he is a mix of the old and new lines containing the ‘63 Hen’, ‘Hail Mary’, ‘Breakaway’, ‘Superstar Seamie’, ‘Class Act’ and ‘Pencil Sagan’. 2nd Open is from Owen’s top breeder and performer ‘Moviestar’ who bred this year’s Roscrea 1st Open Winner ‘Inbound Oscar’ so ‘Moviestar’ could have bred two 1st Open Winners in the one year. 3rd Open is from a daughter of the late Ron McKelvey’s ‘Junior Bond’ a 2-x 1st Open winner great to see Wee Ron’s bird giving success to his very close friends.

The winner of Section C (58/1,501) from Kilbeggan 1 was T. Longman of Ligoniel & District H.P.S. Trevor finishes 1st Club & 2nd (255 Birds) 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Section C (1,501 Birds) and 44th, 45th, 50th & 54th Open (9,245 Birds). Trevor’s Section Winner is bred from pairs from good friend Sammy Maginty of Templepatrick this pair has now rared another winner this year.

Ballycarry & District: (4/120) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1245; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1243; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1221; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1221; 5th W. Degnan & T McKee 1220; 6th S. Beattie & Dtr 1181

Ballyclare & District: (6/151) 1st A&T Agnew 1272; 2nd A&T Agnew 1272; 3rd A&T Agnew 1272; 4th A&T Agnew 1272; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1261; 6th A&T Agnew 1254

Carrick Social: (2/48) 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1351; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1351; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1351; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1349; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1349; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1312

Doagh & District: (7/186) 1st A&N Lewis 1224; 2nd J&R Scott 217; 3rd J&R Scott 1213; 4th J&R Scott 1213; 5th J&R Scott 1209; 6th J&R Scott 1207

Eastway H.P.S: (7/178) 1st G. McKenna 1357; 2nd G. McKenna 1357; 3rd G. McKenna 1357; 4th G. McKenna 1356; 5th G. McKenna 1354; 6th D. Mc Elhone 1354

Glenarm & District: (2/48) 1st G. McWhirter 1152; 2nd G. McWhirter 1060; 3rd K.S McCloy 1053; 4th K.S McCloy 1050; 5th K.S McCloy 1023; 6th K.S McCloy 1004

Horseshoe H.P.S: (3/81) 1st J. Hastings 1255; 2nd J. Hastings 1252; 3rd J. Hastings 1252; 4th N. Ferguson & Son 1250; 5th N. Ferguson & Son 1233; 6th D. McAuley & Son 1222

Kingsmoss: D/S

Larne & District: (7/143) 1st A S Mc Naghten 1299; 2nd R&M Robinson 1261; 3rd A S Mc Naghten 1253; 4th S. Mc Garel & Sons 1240; 5th M. McCormick 1237; 6th M. McCormick 1237

Ligoniel & District: (15/361) 1st T. Longman 1387; 2nd T. Longman 1387; 3rd T. Longman 1387; 4th T. Longman 1386; 5th T. Longman 1384; 6th Ed Heaney & Son 1383

The winner of Section D (30/922) from Kilbeggan 1 was M. Russell of Dromara H.P.S. Matthew finishes 1st, 2nd,3rd,4th,5th Club (109 Birds) 1st & 2nd Section (922 Birds) and 20th & 40th Open N.I.P.A. (9,245 Birds). Unfortunately Matthew had a bit of bad luck before the old bird season when a pine marten got into his loft and killed 27 of his old bird team so Matthew had to start from the beginning again. Luckily a lot of top fanciers have helped out and gifted Matthew some top bloodlines. The 1st & 2nd Section D Winners are both from a gift kit of P&J Boals. Matthew would like to thank everyone who helped him start back up again.

Colin H.P.S: (5/223) 1st O&M Monaghan 1386; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1365; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1358; 4th Johnston Bros 1354; 5th Johnston Bros 1354; 6th Johnston Bros 1353

Derriaghy: (3/86) 1st D M & K Johnston 1292; 2nd D M & K Johnston 1277; 3rd R. Benson 1274

Dromara H.P.S: (3/109) 1st M. Russell 1403; 2nd M. Russell 1389; 3rd M. Russell 1354; 4th M. Russell 1325; 5th M. Russell 1324; 6th B. Murray 1306

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (1/14) 1st T. Mawhinney 1282; 2nd T. Mawhinney 1264; 3rd T. Mawhinney 1264; 4th T. Mawhinney 1257; 5th T. Mawhinney 1252; 6th T. Mawhinney 1240

Glen H.P.S: (1/48) 1st J&D Braniff 1385; 2nd J&D Braniff 1385; 3rd J&D Braniff 1382; 4th J&D Braniff 1362; 5th J&D Braniff 1362; 6th J&D Braniff 1358

Glenavy & District: (2/74) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1335; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1335; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1320; 4th H. McKeown 1175

Harmony H.P.S: D/S

Hillsborough & Maze: (4/123) 1st J&J Taggart 1365; 2nd J. Greenaway 1364; 3rd J. Greenaway 1361; 4th J. Greenaway 1355; 5th Lavery Bros 1350; 6th J&J Taggart 1348

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (9/238) 1st A&T&J Houston 1385; 2nd G. Smyth 1360; 3rd G. Smyth 1360; 4th G. Smyth 1360; 5th G. Smyth 1360; 6th G. Smyth 1359

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/89) 1st T. McNally 1339; 2nd T. McNally 1339; 3rd T. McNally 1309; 4th T. McNally 1299; 5th T. McNally 1299; 6th T. McNally 1276

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (5/117) 1st J. Braniff 1353; 2nd J. Mc Alorum & Son 1342; 3rd O. Farrelly 1328; 4th O. Farrelly 1309; 5th J. Mc Alorum & Son 1303; 6th J. Mc Alorum & Son 1299

The winner of Section F (45/1,223) from Navan 1 was Gordon Bros & Sons of Cloughey H.P.S Sean finishes 1st Section F (1,223 Birds) and 1st Open N.I.P.A (5,452). The lads had 28 birds arrive together taking the top 28 positions. The Section Winner is a half-brother to the 7th Titan Games 2021 hen, Sire is a son of Leo Hermans ‘030’ & Dam is a granddaughter of 992 & 400 Van Den Bulck. 2nd Section Winner is from one of the best pair of breeders for the Gordons. Sire is from ‘Mealy Kittel’ (Flanders Collection best breeding son of Kittel) x a daughter of ‘Bolt II’. The rest of the birds are bred from their Dirk Van Den Bulck, Blizzard King Kittel, and Leo Hermans bloodlines.

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (10/293) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1296; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1292; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1278; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1271; 5th D. Shaw 1263; 6th D. Shaw 1263

Cloughey H.P.S: (4/119) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1475; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1473

Comber Central H.P.S: (1/57) 1st C. Hutchinson 1267; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1266; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1265; 4th C. Hutchinson 1265; 5th C. Hutchinson 1243; 6th C. Hutchinson 1232

Corrigs: (3/92) 1st P. Brown & Son 1246; 2nd P. Brown &Son 1238; 3rd Toner Bros 1147; 4th Toner Bros 1147; 5th Toner Bros 1146; 6th Toner Bros 1146

Crossgar: (3/81) 1st C. McManus & Dtr 1317; 2nd C. McManus & Dtr 1315; 3rd C. McManus & Dtr 1315; 4th P. Byrne & Son 1268; 5th P. Byrne & Son 1268; 6th C. McManus & Dtr 1262

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (2/54) Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1474; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1473; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1473; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1473

Killyleagh & District: (5/162) 1st D. Grieves 1368; 2nd D. Grieves 1365; 3rd D. Grieves 1365; 4th D. Grieves 1363; 5th D. Grieves 1346; 6th D. Grieves 1307

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (10/243) 1st Rainey Brothers 1283; 2nd Rainey Brothers 1283; 3rd Rainey Brothers 1283; 4th Rainey Brothers 1283; 5th Rainey Brothers 1282; 6th Rainey Brothers 1281

Newtownards H.P.S: (7/124) 1st A. Marshall 1180; 2nd A. Marshall 1180; 3rd H&S Muckle 1174; 4th W. Leckey 1173; 5th W. Leckey 1173; 6th H&S Muckle 1172

The Winner of Section G (19/927) from Kilbeggan 1 was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. (See Opening Report for more Info). Owen takes the first 28 placings in his club (321 Birds) 1st – 19th Section (927 Birds) and 1st Open along with the top 19 Placings in the Open (9,245 Birds)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (5/321) 1st Owen Markey 1431; 2nd Owen Markey 1418; 3rd Owen Markey 1417; 4th Owen Markey 1417; 5th Owen Markey 1417; 6th Owen Markey 1417

Banbridge H.P.S: (3/80) 1st McCracken Bros 1323; 2nd McCracken Bros 1294; 3rd McCracken Bros 1294; 4th R. Carson & Son 1293; 5th R. Carson & Son 1287; 6th R. Carson & Son 1270

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (4/97) 1st S. Ogle 1358; 2nd S. Ogle 1350; 3rd S. Ogle 1348; 4th S. Ogle 1345; 5th S. Ogle 1344; 6th S. Ogle 1340

Millvale: (3/155) 1st JJ McCabe 1217; 2nd JJ McCabe 1217; 3rd N. Murtagh 1177; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1162; 5th N. Murtagh 1123; 6th JJ McCabe 1119

Newry City: (1/45) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1276; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1270; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1254; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1249; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1246; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1246

Newry & District: (3/232) 1st R. Williamson 1403; 2nd R. Williamson 1400; 3rd R. Williamson 1399; 4th R. Williamson 1399; 5th R. Williamson 1398; 6th R. Williamson 1398

1 . Larne & District Members hard at work on racemarking night 3.jpg Larne & District members hard at work on racemarking night. Pic: Jordan Hughes Photo: Jordan Hughes Photo Sales

2 . Alan Houston of A&T&J Houston Winners of Lisburn & District HPS from Kilbeggan 1 celebrating the win with his complimentary Winegums.jpg Alan Houston of A&T&J Houston Winners of Lisburn & District HPS from Kilbeggan 1 celebrating the win with his complimentary Winegums. Pic: Jordan Hughes Photo: Jordan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . J&D Braniff Glen H.P.S Winners from Kilbeggan 1.jpg J&D Braniff Glen H.P.S Winners from Kilbeggan. Pic: Jordan Hughes Photo: Jordan Hughes Photo Sales

4 . Ciaran McManus & Dtr pictured with niece Mila Winners of 1st 2nd 3rd Crossgar from Navan 1.jpg Ciaran McManus & Dtr pictured with niece Mila, winners of 1st 2nd 3rd Crossgar from Navan 1. Pic: Jordan Hughes Photo: Jordan Hughes Photo Sales