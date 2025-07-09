Young boy on scooter killed after Co Down hit and run

Police can confirm a young boy has died following a hit-and-run road traffic collision at the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday 8th July.

Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly after 11pm, it was reported that a red Skoda Fabia and a scooter were involved in the collision. A young boy, who was riding the scooter, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“One man aged 51 years old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The Strand remains closed to traffic at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1788 08/07/25.”