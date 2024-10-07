Young Entrepreneur Drives Success in Livestock Haulage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At just 24 years old, Jack Ubhie-Webb is making waves in the agricultural sector with his successful livestock haulage business, JT Webb Ltd, which he established in July 2021. A passionate farmer with deep ties to the agricultural world, Jack has always known that his career would involve farming in some capacity, but it wasn’t until he discovered livestock transport that he found his true calling.

Growing up on a farm, Jack had an intimate understanding of the farming industry. However, it was his fascination with cattle lorries and the livestock haulage business that led him to carve out his own path. “I always wanted to stay close to farming but do something a bit different,” Jack says. Inspired by a friend in the haulage industry, Jack took the leap, and JT Webb Ltd was born. Now, three years later, the business is thriving.

Like many young entrepreneurs, Jack has faced several challenges along the way. One of his biggest struggles has been securing timely payments from farmers after completing jobs. "Some farmers can be slow to pay their bills," Jack explains. "But there are plenty who pay quickly, and it balances out."

Another major challenge Jack encountered was securing insurance, particularly for the livestock his lorries transport. "It was difficult to get proper coverage initially, but Collingwood eventually came through for us after a lot of effort," Jack recounts. Insurance isn’t the only financial hurdle in the livestock transport business—securing reliable financing was another mountain to climb.

Jack’s perseverance paid off when he connected with Andy Waite at Whitworth Finance Ltd, an approved representative of Rural Finance Ltd, through a friend. "From then on, everything was easy and straightforward," Jack says. "Andy knew the industry, understood my goals, and even introduced me to VAT deferral options, making the whole process much smoother."

Thanks to Andy Waite and Haydock Finance, Jack was able to secure financing that enabled him to invest in critical business assets, including a brand-new lorry just one year after buying his first trailer. "Whitworth Finance took all the hassle out of the process for me, which was a relief."

Jack now advises other farmers and aspiring business owners to focus on securing reliable finance and insurance brokers early in the business planning process. "Getting good infrastructure in place is crucial," Jack says. "Lorries are expensive to run, so learning from others in the industry and sharing work can help fill in gaps during quieter periods."

Andy Waite, from Whitworth Finance, highlights the importance of the partnership that made Jack’s success possible. "We partnered with Haydock Finance to provide Jack with the best financing solution. Haydock Finance’s support has been invaluable, and they’re always just a phone call away."

Jon Hercman from Haydock Finance adds: "Agriculture is a vital sector for us, and we understand the high investment costs that young farmers like Jack face. By working closely with brokers like Andy, we’re able to support young entrepreneurs and ensure they have the financial resources needed to succeed."

With his business growing, Jack Ubhie-Webb is not only securing a future for himself but also paving the way for the next generation of farmers to thrive in the agricultural and haulage industries.

Rural Finance LTD is a credit broker and not a lender offering financial facilities from a panel of lenders. Finance is subject to status and availability.