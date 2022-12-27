Christopher, who died on 9th December 2022 as a result of an accident in New Zealand, was the much loved son of Andrew and Pamela and dear brother of Erin.

In a facebook post today the club extended deepest sympathies to the family and friends of member Christopher after his recent, sudden passing.

The post continued: “Chris made many friends within the YFC and kept up with Spa when he was back in NI during his time at Harper Adams.

A picture posted in a tribute to Christopher by Spa Young Farmers Club

“He will be fondly remembered by many in the Spa YFC circle as the life of any party. His quick-witted personality and easy going attitude left many people roaring with laughter long after he had left the room.

“We as a club will deeply miss the ever-present glint in Chris’s eye but take comfort in the memories we have of his infectious laugh and love for life.”

A celebration of his Christopher’s life will take place in Christ Church, Kilmore, Crossgar on Thursday 29th December 2022 at 1pm.

House private from 26th - 28th December.

