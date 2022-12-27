Young Farmers club tribute to member who was 'the life of any party'
Spa Young Farmers Club has paid tribute to club member Christopher Scurfield who has been described as ‘the life of any party’.
Christopher, who died on 9th December 2022 as a result of an accident in New Zealand, was the much loved son of Andrew and Pamela and dear brother of Erin.
In a facebook post today the club extended deepest sympathies to the family and friends of member Christopher after his recent, sudden passing.
The post continued: “Chris made many friends within the YFC and kept up with Spa when he was back in NI during his time at Harper Adams.
“He will be fondly remembered by many in the Spa YFC circle as the life of any party. His quick-witted personality and easy going attitude left many people roaring with laughter long after he had left the room.
“We as a club will deeply miss the ever-present glint in Chris’s eye but take comfort in the memories we have of his infectious laugh and love for life.”
A celebration of his Christopher’s life will take place in Christ Church, Kilmore, Crossgar on Thursday 29th December 2022 at 1pm.
House private from 26th - 28th December.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Life Beyond (Loss and Bereavement Service for Farm Families in N.Ireland), please make cheques payable to ‘Norman McBriar & Son’ Funeral Directors, 37 Saintfield Mill, Saintfield, BT24 7FH.