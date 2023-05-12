Young Farmers' tug of war at Balmoral Show

Thursday night saw a battle of the clubs at the annual Young Farmers’ tug of war competition.
The annual event is always a highlight during the four day Balmoral Show, which continues until Saturday.
Check out all the action here.
1. Derg Valley YFC competing in the Tug of War at Balmoral. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
2. Finvoy YFC in action at Balmoral. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
3. Moycraig YFC took third place in the Novice section of the Tug of War at Balmoral. Philip Donaldson, left, Thompsons and Stuart Mills, YFCU President are pictured with the winners. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
4. Derg Valley YFC in action at Balmoral. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
