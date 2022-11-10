Young Friesian bull sells for £3500 at Ballymena as strong demand continues

Beef cows sold to 235p for 730kg at £1715, Friesian cows 680kg at £1156.

Beef heifers 264p 560kg at £1478.

Beef bullocks to 278p 620kg at £1743 and a top per head of 2159p for 850kg.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks to 187p 660kg at £1234.

Beef cows

H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 730kg £1715 (235), H Bradley, Desertmartin Limousin 640kg £1491 (233), D J Jones, Nutts Corner Charolais 830kg £1917 (231), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 700kg £1596 (228), H Bradley Charolais 640kg £1401 (219), J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 690kg £1490 (216), S Black, Glenarm Limousin 620kg £1326 (214), R Workman, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 610kg £1305 (214), J Lowe, Coagh Shorthorn beef 830kg £1767 (213), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 770kg £1624 (211), J Hayes, Rasharkin Bl 660kg £1386 (210), D F McAlonan, Dunloy Limousin 710kg £1483 (209), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg £1379 (209), W C McMaster, Gleno Limousin 780kg £1622 (208), J Wilson, Ballyclare Limousin 830kg £1718 (207) and N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Simmental 580kg £1200 (207).

Friesian cows

J and C Kane, Ballycastle Friesian 680kg £1156 (170), 790kg £1295 (164), L McConway, Toomebridge Friesian 760kg £1216 (160), H Carson, Dundrod Holstein 800kg £1280 (160), G Connon, Aldergrove Holstein 710kg £1121 (158), H Carson Friesian 680kg £1067 (157), W R Hamilton, Broughshane Holstein 790kg £1216 (154), M Montgomery, Kells Friesian 670kg £1025 (153), W Black, Aghadowey Friesian 680kg £1026 (151), A and I Cruikshank, Glarryford Friesian 700kg £1050 (150), J and C Kane Holstein 620kg £911 (147), H Carson Friesian 690kg £986 (143), I Simms, Carrickfergus Friesian 620kg £880 (142), H Carson Friesian 610kg £854 (140) and D McClintock, Moorfields Holstein 740kg £1036 (140).

Beef heifers

S Kelly, Kells Limousin 560kg £1478 (264), T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 550kg £1430 (260), 640kg £1625 (254), J E Adamson, Ballyclare Abe 640kg £1606 (251), T McConnell Charolais 580kg £1450 (250), D Steele, Glenavy Abe 650kg £1599 (246), T McConnell Charolais 570kg £1390 (244), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 550kg £1331 (242), T McConnell Charolais 550kg £1325 (241), D F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 660kg £1551 (235), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 520kg £1216 (234), D and J Compton, Rathkenny Limousin 620kg £1438 (232) and N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 610kg £1403 (230).

Beef bullocks (top per kg)

H Crawford, Newtownards, Belgian Blue 620kg £1723.60 (278), H Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 610kg £1665.30 (273), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Charolais 740kg £1998 (270), Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 730kg £1963.70 (269), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 650kg £1748.50 (269), M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Limousin 720kg £1936.80 (269), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 750kg £2010 (268), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Belgian Blue 770kg £2063.60 (268), H Crawford, Newtownards, Limousin 600kg £1590 (265), D and J Lewis, Lisburn, Limousin 680kg £1795.20 (264), PG and M McBride, Moneymore, Limousin 650kg £1716 (264), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 590kg £1545.80 (262), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 690kg £1807.80 (262), Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 630kg £1638 (260), T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 740kg £1924 (260) and M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Limousin 690kg £1787.10 (259).

Top per head

M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Charolais 850kg £2159, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Belgian Blue 770kg £2063.60, John Lowe, Coagh, Limousin 820kg £2050, Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 750kg £2010, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 780kg £2004.60, Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Charolais 740kg £1998, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 730kg £1963.70, K McAuley, Broughshane, Saler 820kg £1943.40, M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Limousin 720kg £1936.80, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Limousin 790kg £1935.50, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine, Charolais 740kg £1924, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Charolais 770kg £1894.20, M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Limousin 760kg £1877.20, M C Donaldson, Lisburn, Limousin 750kg £1830, Parker and Sinclair, Crumlin, Limousin 740kg £1827.80 and Mervyn Farr, Lisburn, Limousin 690kg £1807.80.

Friesian and Holstein bullocks

D Winter, Randalstown, Friesian 660kg £1234.20 (187) and M McAllister, Crumlin, Holstein 700kg £1218 (174).

Friday 4th November 2022: Dairy - Quality dairy cattle continued to meet strong demand to £3500 for a young Friesian bull from D J and S Allen, Limavady.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein calved heifer £2800, P Tinsley, Dromore Friesian calved heifer £2780, J Adams, Ballymena Friesian calved heifer £2780, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein calved heifer £2750, W G Johnston Holstein calved heifer £2700, Droghal Farm Holstein calved heifer £2500, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian calved heifer £2480, Droghal Farm Holstein calved heifer £2450, D A Strange, Ballyclare Friesian Calved Cow £2100, B Lilburn, Ballygowan Holstein calved heifer £2050 and W Black, Aghadowey Friesian calved heifer £2050, £2020.

Sucklers

Suckler stock sold to £1980 for a Charolais heifer with bull calf.

D Compton, Ballymena Charolais and Bull calf £1980, J Liddie, Ballymena Abe in calf £1800, D Compton Charolais and Bull calf £1700, G Johnston, Castlederg Speckled Park £1640, Speckled Park and Bull calf £1550, J Liddie Simmental £1520 and G Johnston Speckled Park and heifer calf £1500.

Calves

230 lots in the calf ring sold to £700 for a five month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £680 for a Charolais. Young bull calves to £490 for a month old Belgian Blue.

Bulls

S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin £700, A McGarel, Cairncastle Hereford £545, G and A M Patton, Carrowdore Abe £540, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £490, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £480, A McGarel Hereford £480, L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais £470, S Kennedy Belgian Blue £460, W T Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £455, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £455, S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner Charolais £445, J Bates, Ballyclare Hereford £430, H Anderson, Ballymoney Sho £425, A McGarel Hereford £425, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £420, M Scott, Carryduff Abe £415, W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £410 and M Gribben Belgian Blue £400x3.

Heifers

H Hall, Newtonabbey Charolais £680, J Bates, Ballyclare Charolais £580, S Patterson, Carrickfergus Saler £570, I Rea, Newtownabbey Shorthorn beef £500, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £430, H Hall Belgian Blue £420, W T Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £390, £365, M Scott, Carryduff Abe £360, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £360, R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £345, S Patterson Hereford £340, W Gillespie Limousin £340, S Patterson Limousin £325 and R W Kane Belgian Blue £325, £305.

Friesian/Holstein

Sam Kennedy, Doagh £150, D and R Hamilton, Carrickfergus £130, £120, G Connon, Aldergrove £120, J Kerr, Comber (4) £115, K Craig, Ballyclare £110, Sam Kennedy, £110, J Kerr £105, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £90, £70, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £50, N and J Coleman Holstein £50, Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel, Holstein £40 x2 and K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £40.

An entry of 300 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £720 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1120 offered by D Davidson, Ballymena. Heifers sold to £800 over for a Charolais 570kg at £1370 presented by Harry Heron, Newtownards.

Weanlings

Heifers

0-300kg

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £710 (308), Charolais 260kg £800 (307), Charolais 210kg £640 (304), Charolais 250kg £760 (304), T and D McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £790 (303), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 280kg £835 (298), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 300kg £880 (293), Charolais 280kg £795 (283), S Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 180kg £510 (283), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £650 (282), Charolais 280kg £790 (282), J McMordie Charolais 280kg £780 (278), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £690 (276), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 240kg £240 (660 (275), R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 240kg £650 (270) and D McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 260kg £700 (269).

301-350kg

M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1100 (333), E Houston, Glarryford Charolais 310kg £860 (277), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 330kg £900 (272), E Houston Charolais 340kg £900 (264), J McMordie Charolais 320kg £820 (256), D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £870 (255), M and R Simpson Limousin 350kg £870 (248), R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 320kg £770 (240), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee Simmental 310kg £730 (235) x2, B Wharry, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £740 (231), Limousin 310kg £710 (229), P Kennedy, Ballymena Shorthorn beef 350kg £800 (228), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 340kg £760 (223) and R Montgomery Charolais 310kg £670 (216), Charolais 320kg £690 (215).

350 plus

M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg £950 (263), S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn beef 420kg £1070 (254), H White, Aughafatten Charolais 410kg £1010 (246), H Heron, Newtonards Charolais 500kg £1230 (246), Charolais 570kg £1370 (240), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 450kg £1065 (236), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 400kg £930 (232), S McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 370kg £850 (229), Charolais 380kg £870 (229), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 440kg £1000 (227), H Heron Charolais 520kg £1160 (223), H White Stabiliser 390kg £840 (215), D McKillop, Glenariffe Abe 460kg £990 (215), S Murray Limousin 360kg £750 (208), H McAlister Limousin 390kg £800 (205) and S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 460kg £940 (204).

Bullocks 0-300kg

S McMullan, Bellaghy, Charolais 220kg £790 (359), M/S F and R Auld, Newtownabbey, Limousin 180kg £635 (352), S McMullan, Bellaghy, Charolais 200kg £680 (340), S McMullan, Bellaghy, Charolais 220kg £735 (334), A McMaw, Carrickfergus, Charolais 230kg £740 (321), D McKillop, Glenariffe, Abe 240kg £770 (320) x2, M/S F and R Auld, Newtownabbey, Limousin 180kg £570 (316), M/S F and R Auld, Newtownabbey, Limousin 220kg £690 (313), D McKillop, Glenariffe, Charolais 270kg £830 (307), R Montgomery, Kells, Charolais 240kg £730 (304), D McKillop, Glenariffe, Abe 260kg £790 (303), P McConnell, Belfast, Limousin 280kg £840 (300), T and D McCallion, Portglenone, Limousin 260kg £780 (300), S Bamford, Glenavy, Charolais 210kg £620 (295) and M/S F and R Auld, Newtownabbey, Limousin 250kg £735 (294).

300-350kg

M and R Simpson, Broughshane, Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), Brendan Rowan, Broughshane, Charolais 320kg £940 (293), J McMordie, Moorfields, Charolais 350kg £1040 (297), P McConnell, Belfast, Limousin 310KG £900 (290), P McConnell, Belfast, Charolais 310kg £890 (287), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 350kg £1000 (285), P McConnell, Belfast, Limousin 310kg £880 (283), R Alexander, Broughshane, Charolais 310kg £880 (283) x3, Hugh White, Aughafatten, Stabiliser 330kg £925 (280), J McMordie, Moorfields, Charolais 350kg £980 (280), Hugh White, Aughafatten, Simmental 350kg £960 (274), A and M E Graham, Carnlough, Charolais 330kg £905 (274) and P McConnell, Belfast, Charolais 340kg £930 (273).

351kg plus

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 380kg £1085 (285), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais 360kg £1010 (280), D Davidson, Ballymena, Limousin 400kg £1120 (280), E Houston, Glarryford, Charolais 360kg £990 (275), Kelly McConnell, Muckamore, Limousin 370kg £990 (267) x 2, A and M E Graham, Carnlough, Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), P McConnell, Belfast, Simmental 360kg £940 (261), S J Duncan, Crumlin, Charolais 360kg £925 (256), P McConnell, Belfast, Charolais 370kg £950 (256), Mark McConnell, Belfast, Simmental 390kg £1000 (256), Brian Paul, Maghera, Limousin 500kg £1280 (256), S McAlister, Ballintoy, Charolais 410kg £1045 (254), S J Duncan, Crumlin, Charolais 380kg £950 (250) and L and T Curragh, Donaghadee, Simmental 370kg £920 (248) x 2.

Monday evening 7th November 2022: Breeding sheep - N McClure, Ballymoney, 4 Sx £128, Eric Hughes, Ballyclare, 9 Cro £122, N McClure, Ballymoney, 10 Sx £118, N McClure, Ballymoney, 4 Sx £115, T J Simpson, Ballymena, 5 Texel £112, N McClure, Ballymoney, 9 Sx £112, Eric Hughes, Ballyclare, 1 Cro £102, T J Simpson, Ballymena, 1 Texel £100 and W A Thompson, Carrickfergus, 8 Texel £100.

Store lambs

William Hamill, Aughafatten, 1 Suffolk £107, William Hamill, Aughafatten, 3 Texel £100.50, Roy McKeown, Broughshane, 10 Cheviot £100, K Kidd, Broughshane, 1 Texel £99, Roy McKeown, Broughshane, 9 Cheviot £99, D J Fenton, Broughshane, 24 Texel £95.50, Ryan Erskine, Ballycarry, 20 Cro £95, David Colville, Newtownards, 4 Texel £95, Sharon White, Cloughmills, 11 Texel £95, W Wright, Carnlough, 19 Texel £95.50, Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 50 Texel £93, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough, 20 Suffolk £93, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough, 18 Texel £93, D J Fenton, Broughshane, 10 Suffolk £93, D J Fenton, Broughshane, 6 Texel £93 and Mr S Gregg, Glarryford, 9 Texel £93.

Ewe lambs

R Frazer, Rathfriland, 8 Cheviot £122, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 8 Suffolk £122, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 8 Suffolk £120, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 10 Suffolk £115, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 10 Suffolk £115, R Frazer, Rathfriland, 8 Cheviot £112, G Christie, Claudy, 2 Mule £112, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 11 Suffolk £110, G Christie, Claudy, 5 Cro £108, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 10 Suffolk £107, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 1 Suffolk £105, Emmett McSorley, Draperstown, 12 Texel £103, R Frazer, Rathfriland, 8 Cheviot £100, Norris Brothers Farms, Articlave, 11 Suffolk £100, Emmett McSorley, Draperstown, 12 Texel £100 and Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine, 5 Mule £98.50.

Rams

James Houston, Comber, Rouge, 320g, A McKillop, Cushendall, Blu 300g, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, Blu 280g, W Wright, Antrim, Texel 240g, Robert Hanna, Cullybackey, Texel 240g, K Travers, Castlederg, Texel 240g and O O’Donnell, Toomebridge, Texel 230g.

Tuesday 8th November 2022: A small entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £960 over for 600kg £1560 presented by T Moorhead, Aughafatten.

Heifers sold to £700 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1220 offered by Matthew Brothers, Glenarm.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

T and D Morrison, Ballymena Belgian Blue 350kg £900 (257) S Laverty, Ballyscullion Limousin 450kg £1130 (251) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg £1200 (244) A McKnight, Limousin 400kg £960 (240) T and D Morrison, Belgian Blue 370kg £870 (235) (2) T and D Morrison, Abe 410kg £940 (229) F Townley, Abe 460kg £1050 (228) G Rowney, Ballynure Abe 470kg £1070 (227) G Rowney, Abe 480kg £1090 (227) T and D Morrison, Belgian Blue 320kg £720 (225) A McKnight, Limousin 410kg £920 (224) T and D Morrison, Belgian Blue 330kg £740 (224) TM Montgomery, Broughshane Limousin 500kg £1120 (224) T and M D Morrison, Abe 370kg £820 (221) and F Townley, Bangor Abe 470kg £1030 (219).

501kg plus

T Moorhead, Charolais 600kg £1560 (260) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £1510 (257) T Moorhead, Charolais 560kg £1380 (246) SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d'Aquitaine 590kg £1440 (244) T Moorhead, Charolais 620kg £1500 (241) F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 520kg £1250 (240) HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 550kg £1320 (240) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1530 (239) T Moorhead, Charolais 570kg £1360 (238) T Moorhead, Charolais 710kg £1670 (235) A McCullough, Ballymena Simmental 540kg £1260 (233) A McCullough, Simmental 550kg £1280 (232) T Moorhead, Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1370 (228) TM Montgomery, Charolais 590kg £1320 (223) A McCullough, Simmental 640kg £1430 (223) and G Rowney, Ballyclare Abe 530kg £1170 (220).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Matthews Brothers, Limousin 400kg £990 (247) J Gault, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg £1030 (239) J Gault, Charolais 410kg £960 (234) J Gault, Charolais 400kg £910 (227) Matthews Brothers, Limousin 410kg £930 (226) J Gault, Charolais 460kg £1020 (221) S Laverty, Limousin 470kg £1030 (219) F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 500kg £1080 (216) A McCullough, Ballymena Simmental 420kg £880 (209) T Saunderson, Limousin 440kg £900 (204) and J Gault, Charolais 470kg £950 (202).

500kg plus

Matthews Brothers, Limousin 520kg £1220 (234) V and C Petticrew, British Blue 510kg £1090 (213) S Laverty, Limousin 530kg £1120 (211) and V and C Petticrew, British Blue 550kg £1150 (209).

Wednesday 9th November 2022: 2839 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 510p for a pen of 8 Charollais 19kg at £97 offered by Ian Moore, Cullybackey and to a top per head of £120 for 2 pens of heavy lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £286.

Fat lambs 2532

Top per kg

AM Fulton, Cullybackey 4 Spo 26kg £153 (588) J Moore, Cullybackey 8 Charollais 19kg £97 (510) WJ Cubitt, Ballymena 4 Texel 23kg £116 (504) S O’Hara, Ballymena 2 Texel 21.5kg £108 (502) G Martin, Broughshane 27 Texel 23kg £114.50 (497) TA Fenton, 8 Charollais 21kg £104 (497) S O’Hara, 1 Mule 19.5kg £95 (487) W Craig, Larne 6 Texel 18.5kg £90 (486) R Davison, Broughshane 20 Texel 22.5kg £108.50 (482) J Boyd, Larne 7 Texel 19.5kg £94 (482) T McKillop, Glenarm 4 Charollais 23kg £110 (478) A Coulter, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22kg £105 (477) L Turtle, Broughshane 24 Texel 21kg £100 (476) B&A McCammon, Magheramorne 40 Texel 21kg £100 (476) S Currie, Larne 49 Eas 22.5kg £107 (475) and M Patterson, Nutts Corner 34 Texel 20kg £95 (475).

Top per head

AM Fulton, Cullybackey 4 Spo 26kg £153, WJ Boyd, Larne 1 Texel 30kg £120, S McGowan, Ballymoney 12 Texel 31kg £120, B McAllister, Kells 1 Charollais 30kg £119, M Moffett, Ballymena 15 Texel 27.5kg £117, WM R Hamilton, 19 Suffolk 29.5kg £117, N Collins, Aghadowey 18 Texel 28kg £117, WJ Cubitt, 4 Texel 23kg £116, B Porter, Cullybackey 7 Texel 28.5kg £116, M Jamison, Larne 12 Texel 28kg £116, G Crawford, Glenariffe 1 Texel 28.5kg £115, G Martin, Broughshane 27 Texel 23kg £114.50, JJ Hill, Larne 4 Texel 26kg £114, J Gregg, Clough 20 Texel 26.5kg £114, B McAllister, Kells 4 Charollais 25kg £114 and I Hamilton, 40 Texel 25.5kg £113.

Fat ewes

First quality

Texel - £150 - £286

Suffolk - £130 - £180

Crossbred - £100 - £130