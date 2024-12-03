Young Handlers strut their stuff at the annual Four Breeds Calf Show

Now in its 4th consecutive year this show is going from strength to strength. This annual show is made up between the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club, The NI Blonde Cattle Club, The NI Salers Cattle Club and the NI British Blue Cattle Club.

Each breed has their own respective breed calf classes, with an interbreed young handlers event taking place for the grand finale between the four breeds.

Coming out on top in the junior section age between 8 – 12 was Lewis Dodd with his Simmental calf. Lewis is no stranger to these young handler shows, winning numerous young handlers events in his showing career so far. Lewis loves working and showing his cattle with his older brother Jamie and his parents William and Jane, who run the Craigy Simmental and the Glenbrae Red Angus herd in Saintfield, Co Down.

Coming in a close 2nd in this age category was Owen Farrell with his Blonde calf, a young stock man with an incredible showing ability, previous winner in 2023 of the Countryside Services shield.

Jamie Dodd wasn’t going to let his younger brother Lewis take all the glory home, with himself coming out on top in the 13 – 16-year-old category in stiff competition. Judged by experienced young handler Molly Bradley Killylea, Co Armagh, who is no stranger to the show ring winning senior all Ireland young handler champion back in 2023 at Cappamore Show. At this same event Jamie was the junior winner a very proud moment for his parents.

Caitlin McGartland was hot on the heals of Jamie in this section coming in on a close 2nd with her Blonde calf. Caitlin enjoys attending the shows and has a keen interest in her cattle and farms at home along with her father Brian under the Dumnafern prefix breeding pedigree Blondes based in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

In the last young handler class of the day age between 17-19 years of age, Russell Kelly won the senior class showing his Saler calf. Russell in partnership with his brother Ryan run the Ashcroft herd of pedigree Salers, a herd of 20 cows that are mostly pedigree alongside their dairy herd and sheep flock. Russell has just completed his Level 2 in agriculture at Greenmount and is now farming full time on their home farm based outside Londonderry.

Giving Russell a run for his money was Bethany Small with her pedigree British Blue calf from Ballymena who had an excellent day out winning 1st with her junior bull, male champion and reserve overall British Blue champion.

The Four Breed Calf show would once again like to thank Countryside Services, Moy, Dungannon for their continued support to this ever-growing event, by sponsoring all three young handler classes, it’s really much appreciated.

Young handler Results

Junior 8 -12 years old: 1 Lewis Dodd; 2 Owen Farrell; 3 Danny Clarke

Intermediate 13 – 16 years old: 1 Jamie Dodd; 2 Caitlin McGartland; 3 Oliver Taggert

Senior 17-19 years old: 1 Russell Kelly; 2 Bethany Small; 3 Joesph McGinn

The Four Breed Calf show would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for hosting this event and to all the sponsors, organizers, exhibitors and photographers it’s a credit to you all! The Four Breed Calf Show is already preparing for next year’s event which is set to take place at Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, 22 nd November 2025.

Keep an eye out for more press on the lead up to this prestigious event.

Senior young handler winner Russell Kelly pictured with judge Molly Bradley and Victoria James sponsor – Countryside Services.

Reserve Intermediate young handler winner Caitlin McGartland pictured with judge Molly Bradley and Victoria James sponsor – Countryside Services.

Intermediate young handler winner Jamie Dodd pictured with judge Molly Bradley and Victoria James sponsor – Countryside Services.

Junior young handler winner Lewis Dodd pictured with judge Molly Bradley and Victoria James sponsor – Countryside Services.