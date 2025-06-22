Young members stock judging at Omorga Simmentals

The Moore family will welcome visitors to their farm for an open evening to host the annual Northern Ireland Simmental Club Young Members stock judging competition on Friday, 27th June.

The stock judging competition will commence at 7pm and is open to anyone, with young members classes split into two age categories: Under 21 and 21-30. Parents, guardians and other members are also encouraged to enter.

There will be four classes on the night put forward for the stock judging competition:

Class 1 – Mature Cows in calf or with calves at foot

Omorga Murphy, winner of the Hugo Arnold Trophy for Overall Champion Weaned Calf at the first Simmental Next Generation Sale at Carlisle, selling for 16,000gns.

Class 2 – Young Cows in calf or with calves at foot

Class 3 – Senior Heifers

Class 4 – Intermediate Heifers

The Omorga herd was established in 1974 by John and the late Canon Moore. Several early additions, including Cleenagh Daffodil, became integral breeding lines in the herd.

Since then, John, Diane and Cara have enjoyed success in shows and sales across the UK, some of the most notable examples being Omorga Samson, Overall Champion at Perth 2007, who sold for 22,000 gns and Omorga Murphy, winner of the Hugo Arnold Trophy for Overall Champion Weaned Calf at the first Simmental Next Generation Sale at Carlisle, selling for 16,000gns.

Several bulls have been purchased by AI breeding companies including Omorga Baldwin and Omorga Isaac. Also, a number of Omorga bulls have been sold to leading Simmental herds including Lennox, Murray, Regan, Samson, Prince, Veron, Highland Show Champion, 2009, Volvo, Watson, Alonso and more recently Jaguar, Noah, Perseus and Ralph to the Lisglass, Denizes and Coose herds.

Stock bulls used in the past have included Drumnagar Darragh, Cleenagh Flasher, Dermody Butcher, Ashland Brandy, Kilbride Farm Cavan, Mullyknock Gallant and most recently Denizes Monty, shared with the Clanrolla herd.

The Omorga herd has also made an international impact, where they were part of the first consignment of cattle exported to Switzerland and Germany, from Northern Ireland in 2020 and again in 2022 and 2024.