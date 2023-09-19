Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Zone covers the remainder of farms in Co Armagh, South Tyrone, which were not included in Zone 1, and all of Co Fermanagh.

Soil sample collection for the £37m DAERA funded scheme managed by AFBI is due to commence in Zone 2 from November 2023 until March 2024 and this will also include a ‘mop-up’ of any remaining farms in Zone 1, who have now registered online.

An AFBI spokesperson commented: “Following the sampling and analysis of 132,700 fields in Zone 1, there are currently soil sample collection routes being planned for the registered fields in Zone 2. The majority of fields will be sampled from November onward, but where early sampling has been requested AFBI’s soil collection contractor, RPS Group, will prioritise those from mid-September on”.

Zone 2 uptake at 92% for The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. Pic: AFBI

Zone 2 Next Steps

All Zone 2 farmers will be contacted in advance of sampling by RPS Group in the coming weeks where there will be the opportunity for farmers to inform the sampling team of any fields with late slurry/manure applications.

An AFBI spokesperson added: “Once the fields have been sampled farmers can expect to receive their soil sample analysis results and recommendations direct from the soil analysis contractor, NRM, within 4-6 weeks. They will subsequently be provided with access to their map-based soil nutrient results and runoff risk maps through the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme Application in their DAERA Government Gateway account. Estimates of carbon in soil and above ground biomass will be made available later in 2024/25.”

CAFRE will be in contact after field sampling to advise on how the farmers can receive training on interpreting their soil analysis results and to understand carbon estimates within their farm.

