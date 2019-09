Police in Larne are appealing for information after receiving a report regarding the theft of a young calf from the Fayestown Road area of Glenarm.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It is a black and white 3/4 bred Aberdeen Angus Calf. It’s only a couple of months old with Herd Number: 102890 and calf number: 0165-1.

“If anyone knows anything, please contact 101 in relation to serial 1976 of 29/08/19.”