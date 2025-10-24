2025 Royal Ulster Winter Fair launched

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that livestock entries are now open for the 39th Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

In association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, the Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday 11th December 2025. All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk and the closing date is Friday 14th November at 5pm.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair stands as the premier showcase of the dairy industry in Northern Ireland, bringing together farmers, enthusiasts, and industry leaders for a day rich in networking and recognising excellence. Across this one-day celebration, visitors can enjoy the excitement of first-class livestock vying for the prestigious Supreme Champion title, while also exploring nearly 200 trade stands offering the latest innovations, products, and services.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented, ‘We are thrilled to bring the 39th Royal Ulster Winter Fair to back to the Eikon this December with the valued support of our sole sponsor, Danske Bank. Thanks to their backing, the Show has grown into a special occasion that brings together people from right across the province to celebrate our proud dairy community.

Rhonda Geary and Karen Hughes from the RUAS accompany exhibitor Jay Warden and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown to launch the 39th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

As we look ahead to this year’s Show, we are excited to welcome back both familiar faces and new exhibitors, all united by a shared passion for dairy farming. Together, we will celebrate the strength, resilience, and promising future of our local dairy industry’.

Commenting on their longstanding association with the event Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank added, ‘Supporting the Royal Ulster Winter Fair reflects our deep commitment to the agricultural sector. The dairy industry remains a cornerstone of the local economy, and we take pride in helping to highlight the innovation and excellence of our dairy farmers. Our longstanding partnership with RUAS is something we greatly value, and we look forward to the Winter Fair continuing to serve as a leading platform for showcasing the best of the dairy industry’.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 11th December from 9:00am to 5:30pm.

To keep up to date with 2025 Winter Fair news check out www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.