38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair Launched

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that livestock entries are now open for the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

In association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, the Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday 12th Dec​​​​ember 2024. All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk and the closing date is Friday 15th November at 5pm.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s pinnacle dairy event, providing endless opportunities for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business. Throughout the one-day event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting almost 200 trade stands.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to launch the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank. Their generous financial backing has supported the evolution of the event into one of the most prestigious dairy Shows from across the UK and Ireland.

Rhonda Geary and Karen Hughes from the RUAS accompany Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness, Rodney Brown to launch the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

"We look forward to welcoming visitors, exhibitors and industry leaders back to this year’s Show as we celebrate the strength and bright future ahead of our local dairy industry.”

Commenting on their longstanding association with the event Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank added: "Supporting the Royal Ulster Winter Fair aligns perfectly with our commitment to the agricultural sector. The dairy industry is a vital part of the local economy, and we are proud to play our part in showcasing the innovation and excellence of our dairy farmers. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with RUAS and look forward to seeing the Winter Fair's continued development as a leading showcase for the dairy industry."

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. Tickets are now available online.

To keep up to date with 2024 Winter Fair news check out the event’s revamped website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.