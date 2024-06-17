Watch more of our videos on Shots!

May was a busy month for the members of Mosside WI.

The annual outing took place on Saturday, 18 May 2024. Friends from Ballintoy WI, Toberdoney PW and family friends were welcomed on board the bus by President, Roberta Morrison.

The first stop was Limavady for morning coffee and some shopping. It was then on to Londonderry where visits to the Craft Village and retail therapy were enjoyed by all. After a short journey from the Maiden City to the Best Western White Horse Hotel, everyone enjoyed a delicious early evening meal.

After some photographs, it was back to the bus for the journey home. Roberta thanked Doreen Patton, Vice President, for organising a great day out. Mosside WI had been fortunate to receive a National Lottery Community Fund award which met the transport costs.

Ladies on tour in the North West

Ballymoney Agricultural Show is a very important event in the Women's Institute, Riada Area, calendar. Mosside ladies participated in many of the Home Industries classes with great success, winning the Armoy Women's Institute Perpetual Challenge Trophy for gaining the most points in Baking, Preserves and Confectionery.

Of a total of 95 entries, the Mosside ladies were awarded first place in 31 classes. There were also some individual awards. Kathleen McConaghie won the special prize for the sultana cake and Doreen Patton gained first prize in the Preserves Section. Eileen White was awarded the Ulsterbank Rosebowl, the McAuley Kitchens Trophy and the Stinson Perpetual Challenge Cup for her baking and preserving skills.