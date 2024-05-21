ABO Wind becomes ABO Energy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading international renewable energy developer ABO Wind has rebranded to become ABO Energy.

The company, founded in Germany in 1996, now has a presence in 16 countries and four continents across the world. It has a 20-strong team at its local headquarters in Lisburn, which first opened almost 15 years ago.

ABO Energy is leading Northern Ireland’s shift away from fossil fuels, having achieved planning approval for 375MW of renewable electricity generation and storage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially set up to develop onshore wind farms, the company’s focus has expanded, and its expertise has grown to include battery energy storage, solar PV and hydrogen production.

Members of ABO Energy's NI team (l-r) Caelan McKnickle, Patricia McGrath, Neil Lutton, Danielle McKa

Partnering with farmers and landowners, ABO Energy takes responsibility for all aspects of the project, from planning and design through to construction and operation.

ABO Energy’s most recent planning approval is for a new battery energy storage facility in Mid Ulster – the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland which will help facilitate more renewable energy on the grid.

When developed, the company’s projects will involve a private economic investment of £450 million and will support the delivery of Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity consumption target of 80% by 2030, as set out in the Climate Change Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK-wide, ABO Energy has plans in place to develop a >3GW pipeline of renewable energy projects in the coming years.

Members of ABO Energy's NI team: (l-r) Patricia McGrath, Neil Lutton and Danielle McKay

Patricia McGrath, ABO Energy’s Head of Development in Northern Ireland said: “We had many successful years under our previous name, but ABO Energy much better reflects the breadth of skills and expertise we now have.

“A fundamental part of our approach is building trusted relationships with landowners and partners, and we want everyone to know we can work with them on much more than just wind energy projects.

“The rebrand does not involve a change in company ownership, and we are very keen to emphasise our ethos remains unchanged and everyone who deals with ABO Energy will see the same ambition, professionalism and respect they are used to from our team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In addition to our already consented schemes, under the ABO Energy banner we are progressing a pipeline of new projects totalling over 300 MW and we expect that to grow further in the coming months.

“The Department for the Economy’s recent announcement that a renewable energy support scheme is to be put in place in Northern Ireland is welcome and should see increased activity across the sector.

“This is good news for everyone, as the more locally produced green energy we can generate the less reliance we have on polluting and expensive fossil fuels.