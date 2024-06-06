Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In March this year the government, as well as the devolved administrations implemented legislation that requires the mandatory registration of all poultry and captive birds.

The deadline is the 1st October in England and Wales, and the 1 September in Scotland reduces the threshold where registration is mandatory from fifty birds to one.

After registration mandatory updates are required every 12 months. You can download a registration form here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those with pets such as budgies, parrots, canaries and similar species, which are kept indoors, or in dedicated bird houses, with no access to the outdoors will be exempt from the changes.

All bird keepers required to register their birds after the 1st October 2024

The government has stated that mandatory bird registration will aid in managing outbreaks of diseases like avian influenza and Newcastle disease, helping to reduce their spread in a national outbreak. This register will allow authorities to quickly identify all bird keepers within disease control zones, enabling more effective surveillance and faster lifting of restrictions, reducing disruption to trade following an outbreak.