All welcome to Cherryvalley Open Day

All roads lead to Cherryvalley Estate, Crumlin on Saturday 24th August as they open the gates to visitors to view their award winning herd of Beef Shorthorn Cattle.

Cattle Manager Mervyn Robinson extends a warm welcome to everyone as he plans ahead for the timed auction of a number of handpicked cattle from the herd which runs over the following weekend via the online platform marteye.

The viewing day takes place at Cherryvalley, 51 Lurgan Road, Crumlin BT29 4QB between 10.30am and 4pm. For enquiries contact Mervyn Robinson 07707 150285.