Asda Enniskillen driver comes to the aid of former colleague

Stephen Noble, an Asda Delivery Driver from the Enniskillen store, has delivered to the local community for over five years. A couple of weeks ago, his commitment to service and willingness to help others was evident when he helped someone in distress on the road.

A lady pulled up beside Stephen’s parked van and explained she had a slow puncture in her tyre. She asked Stephen if he had a wheel brace in his van, and despite not having one, he immediately sprang into action. He called a friend who lived nearby and asked him to bring a wheel brace so he could assist the lady.

With his friend's arrival, Stephen straight away changed her tyre. The lady was delighted and expressed her gratitude, even offering Stephen payment, which he refused. As fate would have it, it turned out the lady was a former butcher counter colleague at the Asda Enniskillen store, so she contacted her former colleague, Kane Howe, to inform him of Stephen’s kindness and pass on her appreciation.

Upon hearing the news, Kevin Howe, Online Trading Manager at Asda Enniskillen said: “At Asda, we're incredibly proud of our drivers, but Stephen’s act of kindness really goes the extra mile. It's not just about delivering groceries; it's about delivering care and support to our local community. Stephen’s willingness to help shows the true spirit of Asda colleagues… Well done, Stephen!”

Stephen Noble, reflecting on the incident, said: “Whether it's delivering groceries or lending a hand in an unexpected situation, every act of kindness makes a difference. I think it’s so important to be there for each other in the community, whenever and however we can.”