Approximately 40 members and visitors attended Ballyblack W.I.’s June outing to Eastwell Farm, near Carrowdore.

On arrival ladies were able to amble down to the field where the Alpaca herd was grazing. This provided a perfect opportunity to photograph these cute and fluffy exotic animals from South America. The stars of the show were the two babies, only a few weeks old.

The group enjoyed giving the Camelid family members their evening feed before moving inside the shelter to learn from the owners, Joanne and Andrew McDowell, about the establishment of this enterprise and how it has developed.

A few facts about alpacas are - the gestation period is 11 and a half months: the term for giving birth is ‘unpacking’: babies are called crias and finally, their lifespan is about 20 years. More information can be found at www.eastwell farm.com.

Ladies from Ballyblack WI helping to feed the Alpacas

Joanne and Andrew were happy to answer any questions. Secretary, Yvonne Millar thanked the couple for sharing their infectious enthusiasm for alpacas.

Following a welcome warming cuppa and delicious homemade traybakes provided by the committee, President Sheila Lyttle proceeded to inform members and guests of some upcoming events. There was also good news to celebrate when firstly a guest, Lee Shearer asked to join the Institute and secondly as a presentation was made. To acknowledge the 50th wedding anniversary of member, Jenny Geary and her husband Trevor, Sheila presented Jenny with a golden rose plus the customary Marrigold kitchen gloves.

Birthday Girl for June was Catherine Champion and the joint winners of the Spot competition were Elizabeth Lemon and newcomer, Lee Shearer.