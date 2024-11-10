Ballygroogan Texels Represents Northern Ireland at National Flock Competition 2024

Co.Tyrone based Young Breeder, James Wilkinson, of the Ballygroogan Flock first got hooked on the Texel breed in 2002.

James farms 320 acres in Cookstown with his main farming enterprise being dairy, pigs and sheep. James had a keen interest in Texels as a teenage boy, helping his uncle who kept a small Texel Flock. He began his farming passion initially with Texels as a hobby which has grown over the years to become one of the well-known pedigree flocks in Northern Ireland and further afield.

James says he likes the Texel breed for their characteristics and appearance and believes “Texels are a good breed for producing top end commercial lambs”. The Ballygroogan Texel Flock was originally founded with foundation ewes from Clougher and Seneirl Flocks. James claims his foundation ewes were the best example of the breed starting out, from two renowned, established and proven breeders of pedigree Texels. The flock was developed further with purchases from Mullan, Milnbank and Claybury Flocks and is made up today of 32 breeding ewes.

Ewes are bolused prior to tupping, AI and ET. AI and ET have enabled James to build the flock using the best breed genetics available, using different rams to incorporate new bloodlines into the flock. James continually works to match his top ewes with the best rams to promote the best characteristics and traits into breeding. James says “powerful with good bone, plenty of length with a nice nose end and lugs” are key characteristics and he incorporates new genetics each year into the flock to continually develop the breed both for the pedigree and commercial trade. James believes “breeding rams with good tops and ends results in better quality fat lambs and kill out percentages”, aiming on average to have fat lambs go to kill from July to September.

James drenches and boluses his ewes again and houses them 2-3 weeks before lambing. Lambing takes place indoors with lambs and ewes put out to grass when weather is favourable. The flock runs on a commercial based system throughout the year, with lambs and gimmers batched into groups in preparation for shows and sales. They are dipped, cleaned and sprayed in the weeks and days leading up to shows and sales. Diet and feeding regimes are tailored to ensure lambs and gimmers are at their peak condition.

James is no stranger to the sales arena, taking top price of 6000gns with a Strathbogie Best Bet daughter at the Friday Night Lights sale in 2020. “Strathbogie Best Bet has been one of the most influential breeders in the flock” states James and has been consistent “in producing good breeding females that have continued to influence the flock to date.” Another influential sire for Ballygroogan was 20K Alderview Explosive, having bred 4K Ballygroogan Fairboy and 3.6K Ballygroogan First Class in 2022. Many of the main stock ewes at Ballygroogan are sired by renowned 14K Hexel Diamond Joe, having bred sons to 20K and a well acclaimed female breeder.

James reports he is looking forward to 2024 and what it brings with progeny from 15K Mullan Gamechanger, 4.8K Lylehill Gunshot and retained homebred Ballygroogan Golden Boy, a 75K Sportsmans Express son. James expresses, although he would love to breed a Lanark Champion someday, he ultimately continues to breed for commercial trade and regards the stock tups for 2024 progeny as meeting the needs, traits and characteristics for producing quality Texels for both pedigree and commercial markets.

James recalls some of his memorable moments in the life of Texels. He takes great pride in being one of the founding members of the NI Texel Young Breeder and this year he was awarded the NITYB Chairman’s Cup for services to the Young Breeders as he moves out of age. James has had a number of successes in his 20 plus years in Texels, claiming championships and interbreed championships, 4 figure prices at sales both locally and across in mainland UK. James has enjoyed recognition of the quality of his Ballygroogan Flock in the NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club Flock Competition, having taken the Champion Flock title in 2021 and again in 2023.

The Flock goes forward as the 2023 winner to represent NI in the National Flock competition as part of the Texel Society 50th anniversary celebrations. The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club wish James and the Ballygroogan Flock every success in the competition in the coming weeks.