Ballymena Santa Run supports local charities

Saturday night’s second annual Santa Run organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) was an even bigger success than the inaugural event last year, with just under 200 roadrunners taking to the streets of Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benefiting from the Run will be the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research.

As a TECU spokesperson stated, “Once again TECU continues to be emotionally staggered, and humbled by the support that the families from Ballymena and extended area are prepared to offer and help make the Santa Run Day successful for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club is much indebted to many in the development of this Santa Run, especially as the event seems to be gaining popularity, and while we try to acknowledge and thank all those who participate, our words may not always do justice to the generosity of each and every individual.

From Craigywarren Vintage Club, MIchael McFall

“For instance, the time, trouble, expense and not least the energy expended in decorating vehicles cannot be overestimated, and boy didn’t they put on a show this year! Tractors, cars, caravans, lorries, sleighs, among others. with beacons, music, lights etc each accordingly firmly putting Ballymena on the leading map for such Christmas festivities.

“Of course our Santa Run would not happen without the buy-in and support of a whole raft of teams who are operating behind the scenes thus making everything possible. We are again grateful for the support of Ballymena BID and local traders in offering a full day’s programme for the town and for bringing Downtown Christmas fully on board.

“Similarly we can do nothing other than stand back and admire the professionalism of the Ballymena Livestock Market Team in their offerings on the evening. Extending from the kindness of the Proprietor Sean Irvine in hosting the event and the provision of willing assistance from Jim Beggs in managing the assembly facilities. Additionally we will never be able to truly thank Roberta and the girls who operate from the Ringside Cafe. If you thought that serving 230 odd superb Christmas dinners last year was impressive, how about 331 unmissable dinners again this year. As with last time, these were prepared on top of their normal sale yard business and still tremendously enjoyed by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, we are also much indebted to all those volunteers within and outside of TECU who helped with the marshalling, the signing-in clerks and all who helped or contributed in the most modest of ways toward making for a most enjoyable evening. We also appreciate every donation made by you to these deserving causes and we will keep you posted on amounts provided to NI Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research. As TECU has had a particularly difficult year having lost a number of longstanding members, the Club will be also dedicating further donations in their memory. Again we will keep you informed in due course.

Avril Hume and Paul Sempey

“Consequently the Club would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the brilliant support of surrounding community, in lending fantastic encouragement to make this all possible. We are especially heartened when we see practically every inch of the Santa route lined with welcoming cheer and goodwill.

“In the same vein we would like to extend our gratitude to the local PSNI and for their guidance in helping to keep everyone safe during this event. Here’s hoping we can do it all again next year.

“Finally, the Traction Club of Ulster would like to take this opportunity to wish all our friends colleagues within the vintage arena a Very Happy Christmas and many more successful rallies for the years ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With that in mind, all are cordially invited to the first customary Rally of 2025 at Dunsilly, New Year’s Day, from 11.00 to 3pm. (This is one of the favourite rallies of many as it offers a welcome opportunity to blow away those Christmas excesses among friends and colleagues). Hope to see you there.”

Well known vintage ploughman, Martin Beattie, Ballymena

Admission for the New Year’s Day Rally is £10 for exhibitors, which includes burger and tea or coffee; visitors £5, with children under 16 free.

Three lorries ready for the road

Colin and Danielle McMullan, Portrush

Gareth Pearson, Randalstown

Richard Morris, TECU

Dean Turton, Kells

Daniel Pollock, Kilrea

Mark Pearson, Ballymena

A 'star' tractor hits the road

Peter Hayes, Ballymena