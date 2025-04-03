Ballynure present £3,000 to Air Ambulance NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society have presented a cheque for £3,000 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Chairman Allen McAnally handed the cheque over to Tracey McIlwaine, representing Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, at a special presentation night in Ballyboley Pipe Band Hall.

Tracey expressed thanks to the Ballynure Society for their kind donation, speaking of the work carried out by Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the costs involved in running the service.

Allen McAnally also congratulated club members Nigel Gamble and Raymond Clifford; Nigel in coming second overall in the Classic Conventional Class, representing Northern Ireland at the European Ploughing Championships, while Raymond was a winner at the recent All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championships.

This weekend, Nigel and Allen are over competing in the Vintage Six Nations Championships in Doncaster.