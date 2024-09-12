Belfast childcare expert Kelly Molloy shares practical tips for parents on navigating nursery

September is a key month in any parents’ calendars, with the start of the academic year meaning a whole new experience for three and four year olds: nursery.

Starting nursery school or creche is a huge milestone for any child and whilst exciting, it can be a very daunting time for both children and parents alike.

North Belfast childcare expert and owner of Wee Chicks CIC, Kelly Molloy, is armed with almost two decades’ worth of experience caring for kids and has shared some of her top tips on aiding the process.

Well-versed in overcoming the struggles associated with sending your little ones off on their own for the first time, Kelly has outlined the best way to ease the transition and set the stage for a positive start.

Calling on her years of experience owning Wee Chicks, Kelly states that maintaining a positive attitude will help your child settle and enjoy the start of their journey with education.

Kelly explained: “A child can read your energy - so if you feel calm and prepared, they will too.”

Here’s Kelly’s top tips to help your little one love their new school:

“Working out your little ones’ schedule means your mind will be put at ease and you will be prepared to guide them through their day” explained Kelly.

“Take a look at the facilities, check out the environment and put yourself in their shoes, noting anything that your child might be interested in to mention to them on days when they feel overwhelmed.

“Don’t be scared to ask lots of questions and always trust your instincts.”

Kelly said: “Communicate with your child about what will happen. This is a big change that needs to be normalised, even after the switch over has occurred.

“Bring nursery life into everyday conversation and try to remove any fears your child raises with you, including updating them on how you’ll be spending the day too.

“Make sure they know what they will be doing each day and what you will be doing while they are there – even if it is just cleaning the house.”

“Your attitude towards nursery school will influence your child’s feelings” said Kelly, adding: “The majority of the time, it's the parents who are feeling nervous about the shift, so it’s important to reassure your child that this is going to be a fun, new experience.

“Tell them it's going to be very exciting. Explain that they are going to meet new friends, and they're going to be able to play with great new toys.”

Start adjusting your child’s daily routine to match the schedule they will follow at nursery school.

Kelly explained: “This means they will know what is happening and it should reduce anxiety. So, have a good bedtime routine, make sure your child knows what to do in the morning and stick to this trend.

“If they know what is about to happen, it will reassure them. It will also help them understand that you will come back at the end of the day.”

“If your child is feeling anxious, you can give them small affirmations that they can repeat to themselves” said Kelly.

“I recommend telling them to say things like: ‘I'm going to have fun,’ and ‘I am going to be safe.’ This can be really helpful.”

Kelly said: “Your child is still very young and may need a little reminder of home with them during the transition period. That could be a special toy (ask at the nursery about their policy on this) or a picture.

“You can draw a little heart on their hand with a pen and tell them to touch it if they are feeling sad. Or send a ‘pocket hug’ with them. This can be a piece of paper with a heart drawn on it that they can look at for reassurance.”

For more information go to weechicks.com