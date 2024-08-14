Belfast Manufacturing Exhibition & Conference returns next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fifth instalment of the annual Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will take place on September 12, boasting the biggest gathering of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The Titanic Exhibition Centre will host the event, bringing Belfast into the industry spotlight by offering a space for UK & Ireland’s manufacturing leaders to network.

Centred around recent technological developments and innovative approaches to research in the field, the day-long feat is open to both established and new professionals in the sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several manufacturers of varying scales from Northern Ireland and beyond will be in attendance, providing their insights and experience to other event goers.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition

Managing Director, Colin Murphy, from organisers Premier Publishing & Events, said the conference and exhibition will serve as a platform for relevant manufacturing giants to discuss the country’s supply chain and pressing issues that the industry is currently facing.

He said: “Generating annual sales of about £20 billion, manufacturing is crucial to Northern Ireland’s economic development.

“Manufacturers directly employ 80,000 people while supporting further employment throughout the wider supply chain in every region of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The manufacturing sector accounts for 13.4% of Northern Ireland’s economic output, significantly higher than the UK figure of 9.8%.

“Not just that but Northern Ireland’s manufacturers also generate almost half of the country’s external sales and more than half of export sales.

“The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will encompass the full manufacturing spectrum across the country, including the food and drink, biopharma, medtech, healthcare, engineering, transport, technology, building products, fabrics, polymers, packaging and renewables sectors.”

Delegates from across different manufacturing sectors, such as food, pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, electronics and engineering, can be expected to speak on their experience, enabling everyone in attendance to understand potentially unseen sides of the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dedicated exhibition areas will also allow professionals and businesses alike to meet with key technology providers.

Throughout the day the event will cover topical themes such as Procurement, Lean Manufacturing, Control & Automation, Supply Chain Optimisation, Information Technology Logistics, Energy Management, Facilities Management Sustainability, Project Management, Health & Safety Warehouse Management, Materials Handling & Robotics.

Colin added: “The Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will provide an ideal location for businesses to meet with Government agencies and supporting associations, and gain free advice from experts on how to improve operational performance.

“The Event will also provide networking zones to connect buyers and suppliers. Indeed, the layout of the Conference & Exhibition is intended to maximise the opportunity for visitors to network and make new contacts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Registration for the 2024 Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on September 12 at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast is free. Tickets are available from www.northernirelandmanufacturing.co.uk/register